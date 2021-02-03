Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Just Reading and Writing English 1 by Tsinghua University

4.5
stars
89 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to communicate with English speakers fluently? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: feelings, staying healthy, learning, university, cultural differences, and cities. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of primary English reading and writing skills in your daily life. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Columbia. Are you ready? Let’s go!...

Top reviews

PK

Feb 2, 2021

Such a good learning experience.Received more knowledge.Can enhance our reading, speaking and listening skills through this course.

HS

Feb 2, 2021

Great opportunity for students to improve their language skills and also to get good knowledges as well.👍🏼👏🏻

By Hagaliaah S

Feb 3, 2021

Great opportunity for students to improve their language skills and also to get good knowledges as well.👍🏼👏🏻

By Rajendra J

May 5, 2020

Great course and knowledge

By Canadian A M U

May 15, 2020

Well-organized

By CHAUTE S K

May 7, 2020

good very nice

By ADRIANA A E G

Sep 29, 2020

Dinámico, visual, me gustó.

By Bhosale D B

Jun 2, 2020

Very good

By Pagar A P

Jul 16, 2020

Good

By Mr. R V M

May 6, 2020

Nice

By Sandip K P

May 14, 2020

OK

By Yogeshree a U

Jan 29, 2021

Interesting course and i have learned many new things.

By Nurul F B K

Feb 27, 2021

Good for student to improve English skill

By Lochana S

Feb 18, 2021

helps me in grammars and pronouncation.

By Dennimar A

Nov 20, 2020

This is an excellent course!

By LORGIA E C G

Dec 22, 2020

Good Course! Thanks a lot.

By Abdul R

Feb 19, 2021

easy to learn and fun

By Winston A W

Oct 27, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Amilcar J

Dec 6, 2020

Un gran curso

By Tinissha S

Mar 13, 2021

awesome one

By Siti N B Y

Mar 6, 2021

excellent

By Deepak

Jun 17, 2021

Good

By Buthaina A M

Jan 8, 2021

good

By Amirruddin

Feb 28, 2021

gg

By qamar y a

Jun 21, 2021

.

By Haykanush A

Jan 14, 2020

It was a bit difficult for a beginner.

By Mr. S S C

May 22, 2020

Awesome

