Chevron Left
Back to General Academic English

Learner Reviews & Feedback for General Academic English by Tsinghua University

4.1
stars
59 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to read and write better in English? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: art, man and nature, social issues, engineering and technology, psychology, economics and management. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of general academic English learning skills. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos. Are you ready? Let’s go!...

Top reviews

MS

Apr 1, 2021

i like this course very much, because i have learned new topics from this course. and this course will help me to be fluent in english. And instructor was very clear in conversation.

MT

Oct 24, 2020

Thanks to coursera team and Tsinghua University for providing such course. I appreciate your effort by taking education seriously. Thanks

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for General Academic English

By Ekaterina B

Apr 3, 2020

Very low introduction.

No advanced at all.

Try to unsubscribe.

By Abhay s h

Jun 1, 2020

VERY GOOD

By Narmin I

May 19, 2020

thankss..

By Md. M S

Apr 2, 2021

i like this course very much, because i have learned new topics from this course. and this course will help me to be fluent in english. And instructor was very clear in conversation.

By Bhosale D B

Jun 7, 2020

Good

By Amol S B

May 29, 2020

nice

By Sunil B

May 27, 2020

Good

By Luis F P M

Apr 22, 2021

The content is good for academic purposes, but the mentoring and peer to peer for grading the final work is lacking of active people.

I recommend to update the content for the whole specialization and change the methodology of itself

By Moussa T

Oct 25, 2020

Thanks to coursera team and Tsinghua University for providing such course. I appreciate your effort by taking education seriously. Thanks

By Luara M

Aug 29, 2020

I like so much this course.

By Winston A W

Jan 1, 2021

Excellent, thank you.

By Ghebaisha A A M ( - G S A A M

Oct 17, 2021

thanks

By Lamine B

Jun 16, 2020

Thank you for your efforts!

By Reema

Jun 26, 2021

%​%

By Mr. R R G

Jul 4, 2020

ok

By Mr. S S C

Jun 22, 2020

very good opportunity for increasing your knowledge

By Josefina G

Nov 24, 2021

B​ad sound quality and the accent of some actors is too thick and difficult to follow

By Feyza B

Apr 21, 2022

​l have been waiting for grades for weeks!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder