Apr 1, 2021
i like this course very much, because i have learned new topics from this course. and this course will help me to be fluent in english. And instructor was very clear in conversation.
Oct 24, 2020
Thanks to coursera team and Tsinghua University for providing such course. I appreciate your effort by taking education seriously. Thanks
By Ekaterina B•
Apr 3, 2020
Very low introduction.
No advanced at all.
Try to unsubscribe.
By Abhay s h•
Jun 1, 2020
VERY GOOD
By Narmin I•
May 19, 2020
thankss..
By Md. M S•
Apr 2, 2021
By Bhosale D B•
Jun 7, 2020
Good
By Amol S B•
May 29, 2020
nice
By Sunil B•
May 27, 2020
Good
By Luis F P M•
Apr 22, 2021
The content is good for academic purposes, but the mentoring and peer to peer for grading the final work is lacking of active people.
I recommend to update the content for the whole specialization and change the methodology of itself
By Moussa T•
Oct 25, 2020
By Luara M•
Aug 29, 2020
I like so much this course.
By Winston A W•
Jan 1, 2021
Excellent, thank you.
By Ghebaisha A A M ( - G S A A M•
Oct 17, 2021
thanks
By Lamine B•
Jun 16, 2020
Thank you for your efforts!
By Reema•
Jun 26, 2021
By Mr. R R G•
Jul 4, 2020
ok
By Mr. S S C•
Jun 22, 2020
very good opportunity for increasing your knowledge
By Josefina G•
Nov 24, 2021
Bad sound quality and the accent of some actors is too thick and difficult to follow
By Feyza B•
Apr 21, 2022
l have been waiting for grades for weeks!