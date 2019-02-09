DT
Jan 26, 2019
I learned a lot from this online course especially the skills in media literacy. Thank you very much University of Pennsylvania. God bless to all staff and the people behind this program. More power!
LB
Feb 8, 2019
This course helps people to b knowledgeable in a very accessible way. Through Coursra you can study even in different places. Also you will get a Certificate that will be valubale to every learner.
By Laarni B•
Feb 8, 2019
By Lorybell M C•
May 29, 2019
It was an excellent course in which I learned about media literacy and the different ways I can take into account to understand the messages through the media and the purpose they have.
By Tun L A•
Feb 3, 2018
This course give many valuable knowledge about media, in addition, language is very useful for me. I want you to suggest that you should study this course because media is everywhere.
By Darine L T•
Jan 27, 2019
By Rose A M D•
Nov 13, 2017
Great course with excellent teachers and well-organized module! Good job!
By Виталий М•
May 2, 2018
Although this course wasn’t my first MOOC (I’ve already completed more then ten them since February, 2015. Most completed courses were presented by FutureLearn but several were by ExD), I fantastically like English for Media Literacy. I’m admired by both presenters Lauren and Ian, their clear, accuracy and calm manner to speak let me understand everything. It was gripping to do quizzes as control of catching materials.
No doubts that my English was really enriched by this course in sense of vocabulary (grammar had been quite familiar for me. However, repetition makes mastering).
Concerning the main goal of this course it was useful, too. Now, I know mach more about manipulation and biases. Information about to what readers pay attention at first, looking at article, will be used by me at my writing on social media.
So, thanks a lot for your solid work. It was done not in vain. Do believe me! ian.net
By Riten B•
May 10, 2017
This course is fabulous. It made us literate about media. It also helped to boost up English knowledge.
By Zoriana•
May 29, 2017
Very useful and interesting course. I have got great pleasure to be participant of this course. It was nice experience for me to find out a lot of information, definitions and articles. Nice training base, good choice of articles and interesting exercises. I strongly reccommend it for all future participant! I like writing different essays and tasks on this course, I enjoy checking and reading other thoughts on the same theme. I am grateful for both competent teachers or trainers and for all people who help to creat this course. Thank you for such amazing experience!
By Jamila_Mustafazadeh•
May 27, 2018
I think this course tough me a number of useful information about media and to be media literate. Although media is a inseparable part of our life, I witnessed that we had had few data about bias, witch hunt, etc on the media sphere. Language of course was very easy and both video and written materials were understandable. I really enjoyed from creative and practitioner, particularly, video assignments. This was beneficial chance for me and I am grateful to instructors of media literacy course, and community of Coursera.
By Abigael L H•
Jan 29, 2019
All the topics are useful, considering the objectives and aims of the course and it has increased our understanding of the topics. After the training session, I got to see the importance of being a media literate in a different perspective. I am so happy and thankful to finished this training. I really learned a lot about media literacy. I will share this knowledge to my co-teachers. I am deeply impressed by MOOC team. The programme is totally amazing and was very satisfactory. Thank you so much and God bless.
By Roxanne C•
Apr 29, 2018
I am so glad to take this meaningful course. I've learned a lot from it, too. It helps me develop some critical thinking abilities on the issues I will encounter in our daily life. It is extremely important for people to cultivate their ability to judge things and to tell right from wrong when making decisions. Thank you for the informative instructors and all the efforts you made for us. I do appreciate them.
By Victoria S S•
Aug 23, 2018
The structure of all the lessons is very good and easy to understand. There are so many lively learning activities to both develop yourself and entertain! Everything is very useful and practical to improve your professional skills and achieve personal goals. You will lose much if you don`t take it!
By Andrew K K•
Jun 16, 2018
This course is so gorgeous that I couldn't stop learning... I used to spend long hours doing it and as a result, I completed earlier than scheduled time.I am now proudly media literate, I can now tell whether a certain media presentation is bias or objective.Great thanks to my dedicated lecturers.
By tripti m m•
Sep 15, 2017
this course makes one understand media in a very clear and precise way, which is very essential for a vigilant person to take informed and balanced decisions in today's digital age
By Inna R•
Oct 15, 2018
Nowadays it's very important to stay media literate. I think, this course is usefull for students as well as for experienced specialist in different fields. Thnx.
By Anastassiia H•
Apr 1, 2018
I’m very grateful for knowledges and skills,which were given in a comrehensive manner through the interactive videos,texts,vocabulary games in the course.
By Olga B•
Apr 18, 2018
This is my first course with Corsera. So much new and interesting information! I am very satisfied! Thank you all for so great work!!!
By Maryna B•
May 11, 2017
It's great course! You can get new knowledge, expand the vocabulary and improve English skills.
By Alrazihi T•
Nov 13, 2017
It is more media course than English course. The English focus is about 30% of the course.
By Kyrylo S•
Apr 27, 2018
I've really enjoyed the course. It gave me a lot of new information and new vocabulary.
By 佩樺 蔡•
Oct 28, 2018
A useful course that helps one be smart while using media.
By Anya S I•
May 3, 2020
This is my very first MOOC course via Coursera and it's been worth it. It is very paramount to stay media literate. English for Media Literacy is very interesting. The awesome instructors give learners a better understanding of what media is and all it entails. It's a great course! You can get new knowledge, expand your vocabulary and improve English skills. Also, the course taught me the importance of representing people from various races, cultures and gender fairly, how to determine bias in the various media sources and how to improve my own media literacy. I'm so thankful I took this course. It was so educative, interactive and enlightening. What stood out and was a double advantage for me are the skills when it comes to analyzing media content, language goals, content goals and learning how to be media literate. Special thanks to the instructors for making it so easy to comprehend and flow. Special thanks and blessings to the Coursera community for creating this platform. I recommend this course to anyone.
By Raquel A N•
Aug 24, 2021
I can say that MOOCing is the answer to the needs of 21st century educators like me who want to study on-line without spending a lot of money. It’s one of a kind and an unforgettable experience for me. It fed me with rich and useful information about media literacy that I can use not only for my personal development but for my professional growth as well. It was fun since I can take the course anytime and everywhere at my own convenience as long as I have the necessary gadgets such as cellphone, laptop and a strong internet connection. It was challenging since I have to finish everything in each module before its deadline. Focus, commitment, enthusiasm, determination, and faith in God are needed to graduate from this course. I am confident to say that I’m now a certified media literate. Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity that you offered and shared with us.
By Monico R A•
Mar 22, 2020
I love this course as I have now the knowledge of the difference between the traditional media such as radio, television, print media such as the newspaper, magazine, among others; and the other type of media - the social media which is growing in the number of followers. People are fond of social media and in fact, almost all people have not only one social media account: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. I was interested at first to take this course as I thought of this as one of the subjects in the senior high school but it turned out that this is different and I can say that this helped us to be vigilant now in the information posted as some are just fake news. This course made me realize that we should not always believe in the things posted in social media, check them before we believe in them.
By Ana C•
Feb 7, 2020
The course is very well structured and the activities are interesting. I enjoyed learning more technical terms, categories and concepts of bias and media, so it was very relevant to introduce me and now I will study further. But the course is more useful for intermediate or upper-intermediate English learners. I will recommend this course for people in this situation. For fluent English students interested more on the Media Literacy content or expecting advanced uses of language, the grammar activities might seem repetitive and not challenging. It was a great experience overall!