Lauren Fiori advises students on academic issues during their time at the ELP. Lauren meets with students to discuss course options, classroom problems, attendance questions or concerns and important ELP policies. Lauren joined the ELP as a lecturer in January 2011 and moved into the role of Language Specialist in 2012. As an instructor, Lauren has taught a variety of courses in the Intensive Program and business programs. In April 2014, she became the Advising Specialist. In addition to working at the ELP, Lauren has also taught at two other university Intensive English Programs and at a program in Daejeon, South Korea. Lauren greatly enjoys traveling and has been to thirteen countries across four continents. For work, Lauren has traveled to South Korea to teach and to the UAE to present at an international conference in Dubai. Lauren earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and History from the University of Maryland Education and a Master of Arts in Foreign Language Education/TESOL from Florida International University. She is currently working on her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Saint Joseph’s University.