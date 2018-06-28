About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Differential (Mathematics)
  • Newton'S Method
  • Linear Approximation
  • Differential Calculus
  • Derivative
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

A New Look at Differentiation

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Putting Derivatives to Work

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Differentials and Operators

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

