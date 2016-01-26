About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Series Expansions
  • Calculus
  • Series Expansion
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

A Review of Functions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Taylor Series

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Limits and Asymptotics

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

