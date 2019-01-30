About this Course

15,564 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

A Calculus for Sequences

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Numerical Methods

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Series and Convergence Tests

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Power and Taylor Series

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 59 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SINGLE VARIABLE CALCULUS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder