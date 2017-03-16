About this Course

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Computing Areas and Volumes

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Other Geometric Applications

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Physical Applications

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Averages and Mass

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min)

