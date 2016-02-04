About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Differential Equations
  • Integration By Parts
  • Improper Integral
  • Integration By Substitution
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Integrating Differential Equations

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Techniques of Integration

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Fundamental Theorem of Integral Calculus

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Dealing with Difficult Integrals

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

