Profile

Robert Ghrist

Professor

Bio

Robert Ghrist is the Andrea Mitchell University Professor of Mathematics and Electrical & Systems Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. Prof. Ghrist is an applied mathematician whose expertise consists of finding novel applications for previously un-applied branches of Mathematics to Engineering Systems. Examples include applications of algebraic topology to sensor networks, sheaf theory to optimization and network data, CAT(0) geometry to robot motion planning, and braid theory to dynamical systems. His work has been honored by Scientific American as a "SciAm50 Top for Research Innovation" in 2007 and a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in 2004. The S. Reid Warren, Jr. Award was granted to Prof. Ghrist by Penn students in 2009 for exceptional teaching. Prof. Ghrist is the 2013 recipient of the Chauvenet prize, the highest award for mathematical expository writing.

Courses

Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 - Applications

Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 - Functions

Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 - Differentiation

Single Variable Calculus

Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 - Integration

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder