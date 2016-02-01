YG
Jul 2, 2018
Very well structured for a refresher course. Thank you Professor Ghrist for your effort in putting this course together. A little additional outside research was required but well worth the effort.
NL
Feb 9, 2021
Excellent introduction to Calculus, I wanted to review the material to tutor my child but I am very happy that I learned a whole new way of looking at Calculus.\n\nThank you so much Prof. Ghrist.
By Gabe E•
Jan 31, 2016
As I already have my Mathematics Minor, I wanted a quick refresher course. I would say this course is severely lacking in both practice problems as well as example problems done during video sessions. Students need more applied concepts to be able to understand and succeed if this content is not familiar. I got by only by preexisting knowledge of these Math concepts.
By Deleted A•
Jun 23, 2018
This course, which teaches calculus, assumes that the audience already knows calculus. That's so ridiculous!
By Benjamin S•
Apr 8, 2019
Amazing course! I took Calc 1 and 2 way back when and plan to attend college again starting this summer to earn another degree. Being Engineering, I wanted to brush up on my calc 1 and 2 before I dive into DiffEQs and Linear Algebera and this course did just that for me. The best part about it was that he assumes you alerady have a basic understanding of the material so its not like starting from square 1.
By Pooja R•
Mar 2, 2016
Not worth it - better to just read a book on calculus, as the homework questions at the end of each session does not even reflect one single example in the 16min session. Disappointed, but then again what can you learn in 15 min sessions, very little.
By Ynocencio G•
Jul 2, 2018
Very well structured for a refresher course. Thank you Professor Ghrist for your effort in putting this course together. A little additional outside research was required but well worth the effort.
By Ryan H•
Dec 15, 2016
Excellent class. Prof. Ghrist has a great teaching style, and his idea to use Taylor Series first is quite effective. Many functions I have shied away from in the past are now familiar to me.
By Nayaka S R•
Jul 11, 2018
It was a great journey with Calculus with the help of Coursera. i learned many things about Functions, Taylor series and Order of Growth. Thank you for creating such a great platfarm for us.
By Sg C•
Apr 7, 2019
Interesting starting point for calculus which makes intuitive sense. The visuals in the lectures are excellent, specifically on the explanation of limits. Taking this course is akin to reading a spy thriller book, the farther one goes the more intriguing it gets.
By RAGAVAN N•
Jan 11, 2020
After being in the computer software industry for 12 years, I wanted to challenge myself with another full-time master's degree heavy on Math. It's been over 12 years since I set aside time any time to learn mathematics (I am 35 years old now). Now driven by the need to refresh my basic math skills I enrolled in this course.
Prof. Ghrist is a very passionate teacher who has not only clearly made significant efforts to create this material, but delivers it in a structure and style which will help you build rock solid foundation of single variable calculus, IF you work on all the homework assignments. He divides the homework into "core homework" and "challenge homework", and I feel that doing all of them is essential to gain mastery of the material. The problems in the homework are non-trivial and make you think.
For those interested, Prof. Ghrist has also published Kindle-only ebook (several volumes, east costing less than a Starbucks coffee) on Multivariable Calculus where he walks through the concepts in the same style, covering all the basics. I have already purchased volume 1 of it, and I am excited to work on the problems in the remaining parts of this course, and then read his ebook on Multivariate calculus.
I feel very thankful to Prof. Ghrist for this wonderful work, and to Coursera for bringing such advanced material from exceptional teachers for people all across the world.
By 江祖榮•
Jul 14, 2019
Great one.
Teacher Ghrist is good at providing thought-provoking insight and visualization of basic function, math formula as well as series expansion.
In addition, this course starts with a set of basic functions and domain knowledge such as simple polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, natural log, hyperbolic trigonometric, simple derivative and integral, and so on.
Then we will go through Taylor series and its expansion. To be honest, Taylor series as well as expansion is the key essential part of this course, it is not only useful for us to evaluate function value and its error of a given point, but also practical to get better understanding of limitation within 0/0 and ∞/∞ as well as L'Hospital's Rule later.
Finally, this course ends with analysis of function growth rate, upper bound of function when it comes to zero point or infinity, and the application of L'Hospital's Rule.
It is strongly recommended taking this course to start our wonderful calculus journey.
By Nikita S•
Apr 30, 2018
Unexpectedly interesting course on Calculus, some of the extra problems are really difficult. With a total of 109 problems and many colorful lectures, it is one of the best courses on Calculus in English. - Nikita Skybytskyi, winner of the International Mathematical Olympiad
By John H•
Feb 11, 2018
Good course but lecture material was not quite comprehensive enough to tackle the questions with confidence.
By Matthew A•
Oct 15, 2017
Great introduction to calculus/analysis. Covers a good range of functions and applications. Starting with Taylor series is an approach I hadn't seen much before, it worked well. Fantastic graphics and animation, they make for a rather cool pedagogical aid. Prof Grist's delivery is another plus, it's simply very good.
My only concern is in treatment of 'Big-O' notation, I feel that the link with limits is not spelled out and expanded upon as well as it might be. Then again, I may not have understood things correctly.
Anyway, overall a very good course. Highly recommended.
By Stefan F•
Jun 30, 2019
Interesting approach to start a calculus lesson. I liked it very much although I can understand that some people dislike the steep learning curve. On the other hand it was stated from the beginning that this is a tough course. Summarized I learned a trick or two for which I am grateful. Thanks! Lastly there are active mentors in this course that are very helpful. Overall the course is very recommendable for advanced and curious calculus students.
By Anthony D•
Jan 31, 2019
Excellent course from a great school and excellent professor. The videos were informative. I found this class to be very challenging. I ended up with an A and look forward to the next parts. I think you need some exposure to calculus before taking this class. I took calculus 8 years ago.
By Karl R d C R•
Aug 18, 2020
Very good and challenging material! This motivated me to do better in my Calculus Courses. Would definitely have more of these courses soon, as this is suited for higher mathematics in college.
By Nguyen D L•
Feb 9, 2021
Excellent introduction to Calculus, I wanted to review the material to tutor my child but I am very happy that I learned a whole new way of looking at Calculus.
Thank you so much Prof. Ghrist.
By Ruhollah E•
Jan 29, 2018
very difficult for first time learner
By Brittany B•
Feb 1, 2016
What a great course! I can tell that a lot of thought and effort went into the structure and material of this course. Firstly, I liked how the first week started off with just the diagnostic test which exposed some weak areas and gave me the time I needed to review some topics that I had forgotten (like inverse trig). Secondly the lectures themselves were clear and easily digestible with lots of cool visuals to facilitate memory and understanding . Thirdly, I'm already seeing the pay-off for learning about the Taylor series first, especially when it comes to evaluating limits. Lastly, I actually had fun learning calculus which for me is a big deal since I usually have to struggle terribly to learn anything math-related. I'm looking forward to the next section.
By Xiao L•
Nov 14, 2017
This course is marvelous! I actually majored in Mathematics in university. But our Calculus course (it was called Mathematical Analysis, BTW) focused on every detail of the δ-ε proof of every theorem and formula, and I didn't get a chance to see the big picture. Now that this course is enlightening to me, I believe it would be useful for the majority. I think I'll take the whole series of five courses. Anybody know when the multiple variable series is coming?
A slight digression, though. Professor Ghrist talks a bit like Chandler Bing. With all the respect, it was funny sometimes. Fans of FRIENDS should understand what I'm talking about.
By Matthieu B•
Aug 18, 2019
I loved this course and its style ! There's a lot of colours and animations so it makes the course funny and attractive (more fun and attractive than classical math courses in high school and in many universities). Thank to professor Ghrist, I've finally understood the utility of Taylor series, the real meaning of a limit and other things. I'm going to follow the next chapters and I'm waiting for another mooc about multivariate fonctions : I hope professor Ghrist didn't forget it and that it will be quickly available. :D
By Taeho K•
Nov 5, 2018
This course is a good for refresher for people who took A-Level Further Mathematics or equivalent. By taking the course, you'll be able to look at functions in a different way. The questions are also slightly time consuming (or should I say 'challenging') which helps you have a solid understanding.
By Dmitry B•
Sep 27, 2021
It is an extremely well prepared course, as Prof. Ghrist selected essentials of mathematics, concisely explained it in a concise manner, and provides well-selected exercises & answers to test the understanding and direct to misunderstood bits of the theory.
By Eskinder T•
Aug 12, 2020
Challenging but worth the time and effort. One could memorize formulas and solve calculus problems. In contrast, this course helps to understand the underlying reasons and links different topics in calculus. Thank you Professor Ghrist!
By Rene G•
Jun 23, 2020
This course was intense for me, sometimes I had to view lessons more than once to get the point.
If you are not a pro but have the impression that you begin to master calculus then this course will be an eye opener, hard but doable.