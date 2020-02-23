About this Course

10,381 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction and Core Examples

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Scientific Methods

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Scientific Objectivity

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Values in Science

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PHILOSOPHY OF SCIENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder