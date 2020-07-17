SB
Feb 19, 2020
Interesting information, well presented. The course gave me new ways of looking at scientific studies and research that will, I believe, make me a more sophisticated consumer of science reporting.
JS
Feb 26, 2020
This course opened me up to all sorts of perspectives and ideas that I never thought about. I was unaware of the field of the philosophy of science. I really appreciated the exposure!
By Fred V•
Jul 17, 2020
(As a preliminary, I declare my position: resolutely pro-science).
In this course, very basic, US contemporary sources are more used than Bachelard, Popper, Klein and a few others: this is a clear bias, in a course where fighting biases is a significant theme. It starts slowly and uselessly by explaining the marvels of science, and concludes on a hymn to science, that turns partisan: the very flaw that this course aims at pointing at. The cause I like is not developed, expanded, explained, but sold, in a way that touches more on one-way debating than philosophy of science.
By Padma E•
Feb 24, 2020
Help me to go back to my philosophy course as undergrad. This is a remind of critical thinking and how do you examine science and its contents. Great course
By Rohit P•
Jun 8, 2020
Quite neatly put together. The professor is a great speaker and is neutral in presenting the views. This is a must take for all budding researchers!
By Dinesh R B•
Feb 4, 2021
It was my first such learning course on PoS. I have saved all the materials as souvenirs and references for teaching. The best thing I learned and impressed with was the examples the course instructor (Prof. Weisberg) would give whether it was to discuss objectivity or empiricism or ethics. They were much relevant that helped me understand the concept well. Secondly, the course introduced me to contemporary philosophers (of science) besides some iconic figures of the past. Being a non-native speaker (of English), I found the lectures difficult to follow and had to re-play sometimes. I really liked the course and appreciate the way it has been designed.
By Oishee B•
Apr 29, 2020
This course really does give you another perspective of science. As a scientist, I think it is important to know why I study and pursue this field, and I gained an immense amount of insight into this. As for those not in this field, it is important for them to know why they should trust science, given that it powers (sometimes literally) many important aspects of their lives. I loved the reading assigned to us, and have made it a habit to continue using those sources for research. Professor Weisberg seemed genuinely passionate about what he was saying, and his small inputs about what he personally believed were incredibly valuable. Thank you!
By Trenton G•
Jan 13, 2021
This a well organized and well thought out course that helps the learner explore the ethics and epistemology of science and how we know and value knowledge. The videos are excellent and the lectures are divided into manageable sections. The only negative comment is that the automated subtitles are sometimes incorrect, and in a few instances show the exact opposite of what the professor is saying. Careful listening by the learner will recognize these errors and ignore the subtitles.
By Nandakumar M•
May 15, 2022
Good day Gentlemen,
I have not yet received the Original Graded Certificate.I have received only the Online certificate of Course completion.
Kindly send the Hard copy of the Graded Certificate at the earliest by Post or Courier to the below-mentioned address.
ADDRESS:
8/F1,MURUGAPPA STREET, TRIPLICANE ,CHENNAI,TAMILNADU,CHENNAI,INDIA.
PIN CODE:600005.
MOBILE:9962481259.
Best Regards,
Nandakumar Mani.
REVIEW COMMENT: Excellent COURSE.
By THOMAS K•
Feb 25, 2020
The course was a nice tutorial on how we should appreciate modern science and the need for good science to advance civilization and advance humanity. The course gave us a good foundation of how to be a good consumer of scientific research and journalism and to appreciate the self correcting nature of science by scientific collaboration and peer review. I enjoyed the refresher course and the thoughtful presentation.
By Eliza M•
Feb 28, 2020
I found the course material interesting and relevant, the balance between readings and lectures to be appropriate, and the discussions to be thought provoking. The work required stretched me just enough out of my comfort zone, so that I had to recall my old study habits. But doing so during the doldrums of winter was something I looked forward to each day/week,
By Mary K•
Aug 27, 2020
This course provides good material that describes the philosophy of science, why science exists and how it figures into everyday life. The professor speaks to participants clearly and uses examples from science to describe course topics. The professor also introduces topics that makes us think about what science means in our lives.
By Tony P C•
May 6, 2020
Excellent course with the expert guidance of Professor Michael Weisberg. You learn about the scientific method and the role that the scientific community plays in the subjectivity of the researcher. The concepts of philosophers such as Popper, Kuhn, Feyerabend and others more contemporary are studied.
By Jeff H•
Feb 29, 2020
I thought Professor Weisberg was engaging and thoughtful. He enabled me to consider aspects of science that is relevant to the public discourse today. I liked how he brought in examples from the Levine lab and also referenced other contemporary philosophers' works.
By Geoffrey L•
Feb 23, 2020
Excellent course and provides a real appreciation of science during a time of real conflict over many scientific proposals, ie climate change. I now have a much greater appreciation of how hard Science is and how necessary the review and challenge process is.
By Rim F•
May 21, 2020
Very enjoyable course, I have learned a lot, while reviewing some basic knowledge. I highly recommend it for anyone who would like to have a defined framework on how science should be approached from a philosophical perspective.
By Alberto d R G d l T•
May 11, 2021
I really loved this course. It is very well structured. Its content is very suitable for a person starting out in the philosophy of science. I would like Dr. Weisberg to offer the next level of this course. Highly recommended!
By Jason S•
Jun 17, 2020
Excellent lecture series. The ideas are foundational and presented in a way that demands attention and reflection. This course has already been vital to the way that I plan and deliver instruction to my students. Thank you.
By ali y•
Feb 28, 2020
very good coverage of the subject matter. Inıtial examples of what science is about converged attention. Further information about the works by thinkers of the area broadened the understanding between science and values.
By Jember A•
Feb 11, 2022
Excellent course for everyone! If you are interested in the scientific level of Philosophy you must take this one of a kind. I also encourage my fellow Filipino in the Philippines to not escape this one.
By Susan B•
Feb 20, 2020
Interesting information, well presented. The course gave me new ways of looking at scientific studies and research that will, I believe, make me a more sophisticated consumer of science reporting.
By Ася Ш•
Apr 1, 2022
This course ia a perfect step to start conversation with the philosophy of science. If you already know some information what does the science is, you should choose more progressive level.
By JodiLynne S•
Feb 26, 2020
This course opened me up to all sorts of perspectives and ideas that I never thought about. I was unaware of the field of the philosophy of science. I really appreciated the exposure!
By Benedito d C M N•
Aug 28, 2020
Excelente curso introdutório à filosofia da ciência. Apresenta tanto o contexto histórico quanto Filosofico e sociologia da ciência. Grande acréscimo para minha formação
By Romika C•
Jul 9, 2020
It was great session. I enjoyed and learned a lot. Kindly share some more science andvart integrated course. English proficiency and writing skills course also.
By José G C G•
Apr 15, 2020
Really nice and well-explained Course. I really enjoyed the information and activities. Gave me new ideas about how to think and plan my teaching.
By Ethan A•
May 4, 2020
Although this was first first course done with this system I felt it was done extremely well. Interaction with other students was made simple.