About this Course

7,740 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,871 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the Course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Science, Religion and the Origins of the Universe

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

BUDDHISM AND SCIENCE

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 148 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

EVOLUTION AND DESIGN

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PHILOSOPHY, SCIENCE AND RELIGION: RELIGION AND SCIENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder