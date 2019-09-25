II
Mar 13, 2022
Fun and explorative. I like the questions the best, fyi, and resonding to other people's writing.
CS
Apr 6, 2022
I never had the opportunity to attend college and at 59 this was an exciting class to take.
By Robert C C•
Sep 25, 2019
The course in itself was excellent. One thing I liked about all the courses until this one (Philosophy, Philosophy of Science 1 & 2; and Philosophy, Science, and Religion 1 & 2) was that it was optional to do peer-reviewed assignments and discussion questions,etc.--I despise doing those. In this course it was required. Also whenever in any of these courses the instructors demonstrated to me that they did not understand young earth creationism and to deny that these fine Christian gentlemen and scholars are doing real science is unfair. I have read and studied their material and they are top notch scientists--it is just that their conclusions are different.
By Christopher M•
Jun 14, 2018
Well, I was expecting that the course creators would pull a rabbit out of a magician's hat in this last part of the course in order to show that science and Christianity are compatible but unfortunately it seems to have gone out 'not with a bang but a Wimpey' as John Cooper Clarke used to say, drifting off in to the sunset with an advertisement for an animal rights website. So, no miracles here, then.
By Douglas R A d O•
Oct 6, 2019
The three courses were shameful attempts to reconcile science with religion using as an example religious pseudosciences. In all courses, the theme "Intelligent Design" was approached, but in this specific there was a desperate attempt to link Buddhism to Quantum Entanglement, which are two completely opposite things. In general, the course aims to indoctrinate based on pseudoscience rather than teaching science, philosophy and religion in a critical and systematic way. Perhaps this is the main reason why the course is sponsored by the obscure and pseudoscientific John Templeton Foundation.
By Renee K•
Oct 1, 2021
Thank you to the lecturer and editors of this course, I enjoyed learning more on philosophy and reasoning on certain topics that made me consider having time to think about or search about much more.
this course was quite the taking and the course work and lectures were worth the time and I'd highly recommend each and every person interested in philosophy to make some time and take this course.
By Leo T•
Sep 19, 2021
This is a great course to dive deeper into this conflict and begin to unravel the entanglements that are part personal and part conceptual misalignment. Although there are some direct conflicts which I don't think should create any animosity instead we should either work harder decipher the facts or leave it as it is until a more opportune time to bring it back to the table.
By Pablo G A•
Jun 21, 2018
I find this course very interesting and well structured. I reckon that these three courses about Philosophy, Science and Religion conform a very complete approach to the topic. I would recommend these three courses to anyone interested in our role as human-beings in the existence. I feel very grateful to the instructors of the courses and Coursera's platform.
By Bill S•
Dec 2, 2020
This was very challenging. The teachers were almost all superb. It was wonderful to be forced to write essays. I enjoyed seeing how much science has changed religious thought. It would of been interesting to get a Muslim perspective and a Hindu perspective also.
By Regina A•
Jul 5, 2020
Interesting combination of science, religion and the philosophy of it all. And how science and philosophy does truly go hand in hand. Highly recommended if you are a curious cat such as myself! Deadlines are flexible for us working professionals.
By Cees O•
Jun 19, 2018
Excellent course bringing a whole lot of crystal clear and sober arguments in an often over-heated debate between religion and science #MUSTFOLLOW
By Raúl S P•
Jan 30, 2021
Excellent course, the topics were very well addressed (especially Buddhism) and the videos have a very adequate duration.
By Trofimova D•
Nov 24, 2020
It was really great and useful!!! Thank you Coursera and all professors from this course!
By Rebecca H•
Apr 25, 2022
I enjoyed learning about different religions and the different sciene therorys.
By FRANK A•
Oct 10, 2020
AN EXCELLENT COURSE THAT COVERS THESE ISSUES EXTREMELY WELL.
By Stephen i•
Dec 23, 2020
Great course! Very interesting and thought provoking.
By Juan R R•
Feb 12, 2021
Great lectures and thought provoking content.
By Winston A W•
Dec 12, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Ruben F•
Sep 18, 2020
Amazing Course
By Claudia M•
Jun 16, 2021
l like this series of courses on "Philosophy, Science and Religion" and I am planning to attend them all.
By imaloserdude•
Mar 14, 2022
By Corine S•
Apr 7, 2022
By Ολυμπία Κ•
Feb 4, 2021
Εξαιρετικά ενδιαφέρον σεμινάριο. Ιδιαιτέρως αφοπλιστική η προσέγγιση της επιστήμης!
By Smith m D G•
Jul 1, 2021
the courses are exceptional, I liked this training on cousra
By Michaela K•
May 27, 2022
all the professors a wonderful with their lectures
By Melisha•
Feb 24, 2021
i enjoyed a lot and gained a lot of knowledge.
By John H•
Jul 11, 2021
Well Drafted , I loved the course content