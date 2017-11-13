About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Philosophy, Science and Religion: Introduction and Overview

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Neuroscience and Free Will

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Are Science and Religion in Conflict?

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Do Scientific Claims Constitute Absolute Truths?

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

