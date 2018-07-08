Faced with difficult questions people often tend to dismiss and marginalize dissent. Political and moral disagreements can be incredibly polarizing, and sometimes even dangerous. And whether it’s Christian fundamentalism, Islamic extremism, or militant atheism, religious dialogue remains tinted by arrogance, dogma, and ignorance. The world needs more people who are sensitive to reasons both for and against their beliefs, and are willing to consider the possibility that their political, religious and moral beliefs might be mistaken. The world needs more intellectual humility.
What is intellectual humility?
by Dr Ian Church and Dr Peter Samuelson
What is an intellectual virtue?
by Professor John Greco
How do we know who is intellectually humble?
by Professor Peter C. Hill
