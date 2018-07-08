About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Philosophy
  • Psychology
  • Software Testing
  • Self-Help
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting started

2 hours to complete
5 hours to complete

What is intellectual humility?

5 hours to complete
Week 2

4 hours to complete

What is an intellectual virtue?

4 hours to complete
Week 3

4 hours to complete

How do we know who is intellectually humble?

4 hours to complete
3 hours to complete

End of course assignments

3 hours to complete
