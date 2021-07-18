It’s clear that the world needs more intellectual humility. But how do we develop this virtue? And why do so many people still end up so arrogant? Do our own biases hold us back from becoming as intellectually humble as we could be—and are there some biases that actually make us more likely to be humble? Which cognitive dispositions and personality traits give people an edge at being more intellectually humble - and are they stable from birth, learned habits, or something in between? And what can contemporary research on the emotions tell us about encouraging intellectual humility in ourselves and others?
Getting Started
Humility, exploration, and the psychology of child development
Dr Cristine Legare argues that humility is intimately connected to a state of openness to new ideas, and looks at how we can foster this in children. It turns out that what psychologists say makes kids better at exploring, explaining and being open, is not necessarily how they're taught at school!
What makes us arrogant? Biases, heuristics and cognitive psychology
Professor Frank Keil discusses a number of biases which we all have, and which can make us more arrogant and dogmatic by leading us to think that we know more than we actually do. Can you find examples of those biases in the news, and perhaps even in yourself?
Dogmatism and open-mindedness in politics, religion, and life
Professor Victor Ottati (like Dr. Legare before) thinks that humility has a lot to do with being open to new ideas and to things we disagree with. He shows how our ability to be open-minded is related to our personal traits and to specific situations. How open-minded do you think you are about politics, religion, and any other ideas you disagree with?
Humility, emotions and human relations: a view from social psychology
Professor Vasu Reddy suggests that in understanding humility, we should focus on emotions rather than on reason; on what humility feels like, not how we understand it. Humility, she says, is not a special, lofty virtue - it's a commonplace, everyday thing, and it's about being open to engagement with others. Could this help you bring more humility to your daily interactions?
So very interesting, and presented in a way that makes you curious and enthusiastic to dig deeper. Great teachers!!
Well-paced, interesting, informative course. Highly recommend.
I believe this course is very important. I am sorry because most scientists, albeit their education, do not even know what intellectual humility is.
It was a very wonderful journey thanks to all who have guided me to pass this path. Thank you.
