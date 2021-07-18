About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Getting Started

Humility, exploration, and the psychology of child development

Week 2

What makes us arrogant? Biases, heuristics and cognitive psychology

Week 3

Dogmatism and open-mindedness in politics, religion, and life

Week 4

Humility, emotions and human relations: a view from social psychology

End of course assignments

