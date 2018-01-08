DP
Apr 28, 2018
I believe this course is very important. I am sorry because most scientists, albeit their education, do not even know what intellectual humility is.
SK
Sep 3, 2017
All of the information presented was relevant, I find, and the optional information was enlightening without being too much.
By Deepak M•
Jan 7, 2018
The topic is quite unusual. I was looking for Data science and machine learning courses. This was something that I just happened to check out. After going through this course, I feel enabled to be more aware of our biases, the way we think, the benefits of being humble and the pitfalls of having intellectual arrogance. They have experts in this field give concise information in small chunks, that is easy to comprehend and reflect. The quiz questions and the further reading pdfs add value to the overall course. I am happy and feel fortunate to have selected this course. I will definitely encourage more of my family and friends to take this up. Thanks to University of Edinburgh for making this course available to public and to Coursera to host it for free.
By Lisbeth K•
Mar 12, 2018
So very interesting, and presented in a way that makes you curious and enthusiastic to dig deeper. Great teachers!!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 19, 2021
While the first course in the series ("Intellectual Humility: Theory") provides working definitions as a reliable frame of reference for both the course series creators and learners, this course offers empirical underpinnings of the virtue (or the lack thereof) that is intellectual humility. I personally think that while everyone should take this course, its lessons may hit closer to home among those with advanced higher education who tend to be less sensitive to the flaws and shortcomings of their faculties. Regardless of our standing in life, our biological commonalities being part of the same species leave room for "errors" that can wreak havoc if left unchecked.
By greatdandy•
Jul 30, 2017
the views of every professor is really clear and the turns of the four lectures is of much logic. After this class, the meanings of humility are more clear. It is actually an openness altitude including humble, patience, and respect with other people. Especially when we communicate with others, the first thing comes to our mind should be that this is an individual have many different views or experiences with ourselves, which will make us be more tolerated about others.
By maria n c s l•
Jun 22, 2018
I I loved the course, the knowledge brought and excellent, the more we study, the more we want to study about it. loved the course, the knowledge brought and excellent, the more we study, the more we want to study about it.ved the course, the knowledge brought and excellent, the more we study, the more we want to study about it.
By martha a l r•
Mar 1, 2021
This course mainly helped me to have a broader vision of the human characteristics involved with humility, which go beyond the cognitive aspects. I have many questions and wishes to continue learning about this topic to find possible answers.
By Luiz M•
Jun 16, 2021
Concluí o curso e fui aprovado, porém não recebi o certificado, apesar de ter a bolsa.
Quanto ao curso, achei Excelente! Aprendi muito.
By Jessica A•
Jun 16, 2021
I really enjoy the course and learn so much, everything was so clear and interesting.
The lectures were absorbing.
By Isteliana G d N•
Sep 27, 2019
Curso excelente! continuarei em pesquisas sobre o tema, muito interessante paranós da educação infantil.
By Edi d•
Jul 29, 2017
I found this course to be very timely in this polarized world. I wish these ideas were taught in school.
By Narasinga P P•
Jul 30, 2020
A great course to improve yourself. In needs to be introduced in UG level students of all disciplines.
By Bernard B•
Jul 31, 2017
Very valuable course for people who want to learn openness in everyday life and understanding emotions
By Juthy P D•
Jul 19, 2021
It was a very wonderful journey thanks to all who have guided me to pass this path. Thank you.
By Hyunsook K•
Jul 24, 2017
Thank you for challenging me to become a person of intellectual humility.
By Darren G•
Mar 2, 2018
For life-long-learners: I view this course as highly valuable.
By Kathleen R•
Feb 16, 2018
Well-paced, interesting, informative course. Highly recommend.
By Dr. M G D I R•
May 7, 2020
This course help to enhance human thinking perspectives.
By Michaela K•
Jan 27, 2022
theses were wounderfull profesors
By Germán E C H•
Aug 26, 2021
Very interesting course.
By Roberto R•
Jul 14, 2017
Wonderfull, thanks
By Clifton L•
Aug 29, 2017
Excellent course.
By Carolyn C•
Sep 29, 2020
Finish class
By Basset B•
Jul 25, 2020
great cours