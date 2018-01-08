Chevron Left
It’s clear that the world needs more intellectual humility. But how do we develop this virtue? And why do so many people still end up so arrogant? Do our own biases hold us back from becoming as intellectually humble as we could be—and are there some biases that actually make us more likely to be humble? Which cognitive dispositions and personality traits give people an edge at being more intellectually humble - and are they stable from birth, learned habits, or something in between? And what can contemporary research on the emotions tell us about encouraging intellectual humility in ourselves and others? Experts in psychology, philosophy and education are conducting exciting new research on these questions, and the results have important, real-world applications. Faced with difficult questions people often tend to dismiss and marginalize dissent. Political and moral disagreements can be incredibly polarizing, and sometimes even dangerous. And whether it’s Christian fundamentalism, Islamic extremism, or militant atheism, religious dialogue remains tinted by arrogance, dogma, and ignorance. The world needs more people who are sensitive to reasons both for and against their beliefs, and are willing to consider the possibility that their political, religious and moral beliefs might be mistaken. The world needs more intellectual humility. In this course, we will examine the following major questions about the science of intellectual humility: • How do we become intellectually humble? • What can human cognition tell us about intellectual humility? • How does arrogance develop, and how can we become more open-minded? • How do emotions affect our ability to be intellectually humble? All lectures are delivered by leading specialists, and the course is organised around a number of interesting readings and practical assignments which will help you address issues related to humility in your daily life. This course can be taken as a part of a series which explores the theory, the science and the applied issues surrounding intellectual humility. In the previous course on the theory behind intellectual humility, we considered how to define intellectual humility, the nature of an intellectual virtue, and how we know who is intellectually humble. If you are interested, complete all three courses to gain a broader understanding of this fascinating topic. Look for: • Intellectual Humility: Theory - https://www.coursera.org/learn/intellectual-humility-theory • Intellectual Humility: Practice - https://www.coursera.org/learn/intellectual-humility-practice...

By Deepak M

Jan 7, 2018

The topic is quite unusual. I was looking for Data science and machine learning courses. This was something that I just happened to check out. After going through this course, I feel enabled to be more aware of our biases, the way we think, the benefits of being humble and the pitfalls of having intellectual arrogance. They have experts in this field give concise information in small chunks, that is easy to comprehend and reflect. The quiz questions and the further reading pdfs add value to the overall course. I am happy and feel fortunate to have selected this course. I will definitely encourage more of my family and friends to take this up. Thanks to University of Edinburgh for making this course available to public and to Coursera to host it for free.

By Despina P

Apr 28, 2018

I believe this course is very important. I am sorry because most scientists, albeit their education, do not even know what intellectual humility is.

By Susan K

Sep 4, 2017

All of the information presented was relevant, I find, and the optional information was enlightening without being too much.

By Lisbeth K

Mar 12, 2018

So very interesting, and presented in a way that makes you curious and enthusiastic to dig deeper. Great teachers!!

By Aedrian A

Jan 19, 2021

While the first course in the series ("Intellectual Humility: Theory") provides working definitions as a reliable frame of reference for both the course series creators and learners, this course offers empirical underpinnings of the virtue (or the lack thereof) that is intellectual humility. I personally think that while everyone should take this course, its lessons may hit closer to home among those with advanced higher education who tend to be less sensitive to the flaws and shortcomings of their faculties. Regardless of our standing in life, our biological commonalities being part of the same species leave room for "errors" that can wreak havoc if left unchecked.

By greatdandy

Jul 30, 2017

the views of every professor is really clear and the turns of the four lectures is of much logic. After this class, the meanings of humility are more clear. It is actually an openness altitude including humble, patience, and respect with other people. Especially when we communicate with others, the first thing comes to our mind should be that this is an individual have many different views or experiences with ourselves, which will make us be more tolerated about others.

By maria n c s l

Jun 22, 2018

I I loved the course, the knowledge brought and excellent, the more we study, the more we want to study about it. loved the course, the knowledge brought and excellent, the more we study, the more we want to study about it.ved the course, the knowledge brought and excellent, the more we study, the more we want to study about it.

By martha a l r

Mar 1, 2021

This course mainly helped me to have a broader vision of the human characteristics involved with humility, which go beyond the cognitive aspects. I have many questions and wishes to continue learning about this topic to find possible answers.

By Luiz M

Jun 16, 2021

Concluí o curso e fui aprovado, porém não recebi o certificado, apesar de ter a bolsa.

Quanto ao curso, achei Excelente! Aprendi muito.

By Jessica A

Jun 16, 2021

I really enjoy the course and learn so much, everything was so clear and interesting.

The lectures were absorbing.

By Isteliana G d N

Sep 27, 2019

Curso excelente! continuarei em pesquisas sobre o tema, muito interessante paranós da educação infantil.

By Edi d

Jul 29, 2017

I found this course to be very timely in this polarized world. I wish these ideas were taught in school.

By Narasinga P P

Jul 30, 2020

A great course to improve yourself. In needs to be introduced in UG level students of all disciplines.

By Bernard B

Jul 31, 2017

Very valuable course for people who want to learn openness in everyday life and understanding emotions

By Juthy P D

Jul 19, 2021

It was a very wonderful journey thanks to all who have guided me to pass this path. Thank you.

By Hyunsook K

Jul 24, 2017

Thank you for challenging me to become a person of intellectual humility.

By Darren G

Mar 2, 2018

For life-long-learners: I view this course as highly valuable.

By Kathleen R

Feb 16, 2018

Well-paced, interesting, informative course. Highly recommend.

By Dr. M G D I R

May 7, 2020

This course help to enhance human thinking perspectives.

By Michaela K

Jan 27, 2022

t​heses were wounderfull profesors

By Germán E C H

Aug 26, 2021

Very interesting course.

By Roberto R

Jul 14, 2017

Wonderfull, thanks

By Clifton L

Aug 29, 2017

Excellent course.

By Carolyn C

Sep 29, 2020

Finish class

By Basset B

Jul 25, 2020

great cours

