About this Course

2,245 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,319 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

GETTING STARTED

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
5 hours to complete

SHOULD YOU BELIEVE WHAT PEOPLE SAY?

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

HOW SHOULD WE HANDLE DISAGREEMENT?

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

RESOLVING RELIGIOUS DISAGEEMENTS: THE ROLE OF EVIDENCE

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

END OF COURSE ASSIGNMENTS

3 hours to complete
5 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTELLECTUAL HUMILITY: PRACTICE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder