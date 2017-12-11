We live in a polarised world where all too often people talk past each other. But do you know when to believe what others say? For example, how quick should we be to accept something that someone else tells us is true, and what should we be looking out for when assessing a person's trustworthiness? Meanwhile, what should we do when we encounter disagreements with people who seem to be our equals? How and when should we adjust our beliefs, and how does the appropriate response vary depending on the evidence? These challenges may be especially important in the arena of religious disagreements. How should we weigh the evidence for and against various theistic and atheistic stances?
Professor Peter Graham points out that a great deal of what we know, we know because other people told us. But can we always believe them? Should we be trusting, or sceptical? The truth lies somewhere in the middle. This lecture will offer you some guidelines on how to find it, and on how to avoid the pitfalls created by our fears, biases, and over-confidence.
Resolving disagreements may seem easy when one person clearly knows more about the topic of disagreement than the other. But what about cases where both parties are equally knowledgable and capable - in other words, when they are intellectual equals? Professor Catherine Elgin discusses various strategies we can adopt, and helps us understand how people who have the same evidence and reasoning ability can still disagree.
Dr Katherine Dormandy explains why religious disagreements are so often particularly hard to resolve. Distinguishing between two types of evidence one can have in religious discussions - public and private - she evaluates three Evidence Weighting Policies we can use in determining how to approach others when talking about religion.
Excellent and straightforward. Meaty and digestible.
A good summation of theory and science in practical application of intellectual humility.
Very interesting and rigorous course, however it ultimately reveals its Templeton agenda by being too focused on IH as it relates to religious beliefs.
Informative, well structured, and clearly presented material.
