PD
Jul 25, 2020
Great courses for those who want to learn about solving or at least understanding how personal conflicts in our society do happen for various topics like religion, beliefs,etc.
RW
Jan 18, 2021
The lectures were great and very simple to understand, and the additional reading provided very interesting insight, although I spent a lot of time googling new academic terms
By Carey D•
May 26, 2020
The portion of the course dedicated to "resolving" religions differences was a complete waste of time, as it simply does not take into consideration the personal nature of Faith, which cannot be seen, and therefore does not show evidence. To suggest that the best way to resolve a religious disagreement is by finding ways to AGREE with people isn't helpful or realistic. As far as I am concerned, while there may be no way to "resolve" a religious disagreement, we can all learn Tolerance and Acceptance. We can learn that each person's beliefs are important to THEM, if not to us, and agree to disagree. For those of us who do not believe, let it be Accepted that they have not been affected in a way that those who do believe have been. That is not wrong, that is just our experience. And for those who DO believe, the most important thing we can do is pray for tolerance and acceptance of everyone around us who believes differently.
The rest of the course was both informative and enjoyable.
By Claudio V R X•
Jan 25, 2018
This was one of the most important courses I have ever taken.Because it moves our behavior and our standards andstructures of thought. Realize how someone who hasprejudice and knowing how to manage these behaviors is not asimple. But this course gave me solid foundations for revising my conceptsand helps me deal with people in all areas of relationship.Political, social, commercial, etc. And where there is communication and interaction withother people.
By Linda A M•
Aug 1, 2020
I absolutely love this course, however, I just received “Congratulations for completing this course but I haven’t submitted the last assignment- Peer Graded assignment.. I attempted to start it but there is nowhere to type the submission nor a link for the article😢 Please advise. Thank you.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 19, 2021
This course is an impressive conclusion to the "Intellectual Humility" series, filled with practical insights on "staying in lane" when faced with intense, polarizing disagreements involving understanding, knowledge, belief and biases. With the current social climate at present, this course (and the series) should be taken by everyone to help temper down discord and build understanding and consensus.
By Wes D S•
Aug 16, 2018
Great course, really liked it and like to think I learned some intellectual humility by taking it, putting myself in check a little bit about how much I know and how I portray my education to others. Knowing what you know and don't know after all is said to be 'wisdom'.
By Narasinga P P•
Jul 31, 2020
The best course and the Teachers. Love you all. With Intellectual Humility Theory, Science & Practice I am afraid I may be a little Intellectually Arrogant also. Thanks for making the course so lucid and valuable. But I will come to my course page often to learn more.
By Mohd H N S•
May 9, 2020
It's not easy to be intellectually humble unless you practice it through. In fact, you may not know that you can learn a lot even from disagreement but it requires humility and that you have to learn. This course is all about intellectual humility.
By Kyra M B•
Sep 10, 2018
Very well designed and extended course. Enjoyable and informative lectures and valuable lessons. Quizzes, prompts and questions were all well designed providing the opportunity to ponder the points learned.
By PRAJJWAL D•
Jul 26, 2020
By Riley W•
Jan 19, 2021
By Luisa S•
Jan 16, 2020
I really liked this course, I like when something I'm learning make me think out of the box, force me to be more conscious and have more empathy.
By Paulo•
Mar 10, 2018
Very good course to gather resources to practice intellectual humility, especially on religious subjects.
By Mark P•
Dec 12, 2017
Informative, well structured, and clearly presented material.
By Daniel C B•
Dec 28, 2017
Excellent and straightforward. Meaty and digestible.
By Kriti K•
Jun 19, 2021
very insightful and quality-learning experience
By Richard S•
Jan 17, 2021
Very well structured course.
By Christos V•
Apr 16, 2018
Well done, worth taking
By Roberto R•
Dec 28, 2017
By Mona R•
Apr 26, 2018
By Dr R B•
Jul 18, 2021
By Dale G•
May 4, 2018
By Roshen V•
Apr 15, 2020
As a person who indulgences in a lot of conversations, I have always wondered if I am myself a victim of implicit and confirmation biases. This course helps us understand the underlying concepts of disagreements, intellectual arrogance and humility, nature of religious disagreements, testimonies and weighing of evidence. Apart from gaining knowledge on these topics, it helps you become a more receptive conversationalist and a rational and humble debater. Apart from recognizing the signs around you, it helps you introspect and understand your shortcomings and handle disagreements with fair and unbiased headspace.
By Eduardo S P•
Feb 7, 2019
As the third installment of intellectual humility, I was slightly disappointed on the content of the course. However, I still enjoyed it and would recommend it as part of your personal and professional growth.
By Bob R•
May 28, 2020
Very interesting and rigorous course, however it ultimately reveals its Templeton agenda by being too focused on IH as it relates to religious beliefs.
By Kam L•
Apr 2, 2021
A good summation of theory and science in practical application of intellectual humility.