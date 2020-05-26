Chevron Left
Back to Intellectual Humility: Practice

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intellectual Humility: Practice by The University of Edinburgh

4.7
stars
132 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

We live in a polarised world where all too often people talk past each other. But do you know when to believe what others say? For example, how quick should we be to accept something that someone else tells us is true, and what should we be looking out for when assessing a person's trustworthiness? Meanwhile, what should we do when we encounter disagreements with people who seem to be our equals? How and when should we adjust our beliefs, and how does the appropriate response vary depending on the evidence? These challenges may be especially important in the arena of religious disagreements. How should we weigh the evidence for and against various theistic and atheistic stances? Experts in psychology, philosophy, theology and education are conducting exciting new research on these questions, and the results have important, real-world applications. Faced with difficult questions people often tend to dismiss and marginalize dissent. Political and moral disagreements can be incredibly polarizing, and sometimes even dangerous. And whether it’s Christian fundamentalism, Islamic extremism, or militant atheism, religious dialogue remains tinted by arrogance, dogma, and ignorance. The world needs more people who are sensitive to reasons both for and against their beliefs, and are willing to consider the possibility that their political, religious and moral beliefs might be mistaken. The world needs more intellectual humility. In this course. we will examine the following major questions about applied issues surrounding intellectual humility: • Should you believe what people say? • How should we handle disagreement? • What is the role of evidence in resolving religious disagreements? All lectures are delivered by leading specialists, and the course is organised around a number of interesting readings and practical assignments which will help you address issues related to humility in your daily life. This course can be taken as a part of a series which explores the theory, the science and the applied issues surrounding intellectual humility. Before, we considered how to define and measure intellectual humility, what intellectual virtue is, whether we are born or can become humble, and what cognition and emotions can tell us about intellectual humility. If you are interested, complete all three courses to gain a broader understanding of this fascinating topic. Look for: • Intellectual Humility: Theory - https://www.coursera.org/learn/intellectual-humility-theory • Intellectual Humility: Science - https://www.coursera.org/learn/intellectual-humility-science Check out our trailer to hear more - https://youtu.be/x_CWjrYxKZU....

Top reviews

PD

Jul 25, 2020

Great courses for those who want to learn about solving or at least understanding how personal conflicts in our society do happen for various topics like religion, beliefs,etc.

RW

Jan 18, 2021

The lectures were great and very simple to understand, and the additional reading provided very interesting insight, although I spent a lot of time googling new academic terms

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for Intellectual Humility: Practice

By Carey D

May 26, 2020

The portion of the course dedicated to "resolving" religions differences was a complete waste of time, as it simply does not take into consideration the personal nature of Faith, which cannot be seen, and therefore does not show evidence. To suggest that the best way to resolve a religious disagreement is by finding ways to AGREE with people isn't helpful or realistic. As far as I am concerned, while there may be no way to "resolve" a religious disagreement, we can all learn Tolerance and Acceptance. We can learn that each person's beliefs are important to THEM, if not to us, and agree to disagree. For those of us who do not believe, let it be Accepted that they have not been affected in a way that those who do believe have been. That is not wrong, that is just our experience. And for those who DO believe, the most important thing we can do is pray for tolerance and acceptance of everyone around us who believes differently.

The rest of the course was both informative and enjoyable.

By Claudio V R X

Jan 25, 2018

This was one of the most important courses I have ever taken.Because it moves our behavior and our standards andstructures of thought. Realize how someone who hasprejudice and knowing how to manage these behaviors is not asimple. But this course gave me solid foundations for revising my conceptsand helps me deal with people in all areas of relationship.Political, social, commercial, etc. And where there is communication and interaction withother people.

By Linda A M

Aug 1, 2020

I absolutely love this course, however, I just received “Congratulations for completing this course but I haven’t submitted the last assignment- Peer Graded assignment.. I attempted to start it but there is nowhere to type the submission nor a link for the article😢 Please advise. Thank you.

By Aedrian A

Jan 19, 2021

This course is an impressive conclusion to the "Intellectual Humility" series, filled with practical insights on "staying in lane" when faced with intense, polarizing disagreements involving understanding, knowledge, belief and biases. With the current social climate at present, this course (and the series) should be taken by everyone to help temper down discord and build understanding and consensus.

By Wes D S

Aug 16, 2018

Great course, really liked it and like to think I learned some intellectual humility by taking it, putting myself in check a little bit about how much I know and how I portray my education to others. Knowing what you know and don't know after all is said to be 'wisdom'.

By Narasinga P P

Jul 31, 2020

The best course and the Teachers. Love you all. With Intellectual Humility Theory, Science & Practice I am afraid I may be a little Intellectually Arrogant also. Thanks for making the course so lucid and valuable. But I will come to my course page often to learn more.

By Mohd H N S

May 9, 2020

It's not easy to be intellectually humble unless you practice it through. In fact, you may not know that you can learn a lot even from disagreement but it requires humility and that you have to learn. This course is all about intellectual humility.

By Kyra M B

Sep 10, 2018

Very well designed and extended course. Enjoyable and informative lectures and valuable lessons. Quizzes, prompts and questions were all well designed providing the opportunity to ponder the points learned.

By PRAJJWAL D

Jul 26, 2020

Great courses for those who want to learn about solving or at least understanding how personal conflicts in our society do happen for various topics like religion, beliefs,etc.

By Riley W

Jan 19, 2021

The lectures were great and very simple to understand, and the additional reading provided very interesting insight, although I spent a lot of time googling new academic terms

By Luisa S

Jan 16, 2020

I really liked this course, I like when something I'm learning make me think out of the box, force me to be more conscious and have more empathy.

By Paulo

Mar 10, 2018

Very good course to gather resources to practice intellectual humility, especially on religious subjects.

By Mark P

Dec 12, 2017

Informative, well structured, and clearly presented material.

By Daniel C B

Dec 28, 2017

Excellent and straightforward. Meaty and digestible.

By Kriti K

Jun 19, 2021

very insightful and quality-learning experience

By Richard S

Jan 17, 2021

Very well structured course.

By Christos V

Apr 16, 2018

Well done, worth taking

By Roberto R

Dec 28, 2017

fantastic! Thanks

By Mona R

Apr 26, 2018

awesome!!!

By Dr R B

Jul 18, 2021

G​reat!

By Dale G

May 4, 2018

T

By Roshen V

Apr 15, 2020

As a person who indulgences in a lot of conversations, I have always wondered if I am myself a victim of implicit and confirmation biases. This course helps us understand the underlying concepts of disagreements, intellectual arrogance and humility, nature of religious disagreements, testimonies and weighing of evidence. Apart from gaining knowledge on these topics, it helps you become a more receptive conversationalist and a rational and humble debater. Apart from recognizing the signs around you, it helps you introspect and understand your shortcomings and handle disagreements with fair and unbiased headspace.

By Eduardo S P

Feb 7, 2019

As the third installment of intellectual humility, I was slightly disappointed on the content of the course. However, I still enjoyed it and would recommend it as part of your personal and professional growth.

By Bob R

May 28, 2020

Very interesting and rigorous course, however it ultimately reveals its Templeton agenda by being too focused on IH as it relates to religious beliefs.

By Kam L

Apr 2, 2021

A good summation of theory and science in practical application of intellectual humility.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder