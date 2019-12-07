About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain an appreciation of the relation of methods of learning about oneself that do not depend on introspection.

  • Become familiar with contemporary research in experimental social psychology, philosophy, and neuroscience into the emotions and the unconscious.

  • Understand the role of affect in decision making, and self-deception.

  • Be able to identify and analyse unconscious mechanisms motivating own and other people's actions.

Instructor

Offered by

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Getting started

20 minutes to complete
4 hours to complete

The Freudian Unconscious

4 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Freud's legacy

3 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Adaptive Unconscious

4 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Rationality and Emotions

3 hours to complete
1 hour to complete

Final assessment

1 hour to complete
