Oct 5, 2020
Wonderfully tied together, and certainly a lot more reading material provided - which I suspect will further enhance my understanding of the topic. Definitely a class that could help anyone.
May 18, 2019
Amazing experience of blended learning. I think this course is a must do for anyone with a penchant for Neuroscience, Behavioral medicine and Phiolosophy. What are we; but rational beings.
By Eldon T•
Feb 17, 2019
I would give this course a five star review but for the subtle mind manipulation technique employed when conflating Trump's immigration policy with mass genocide. There is a difference between locking your doors at night, fencing your property, and intentionally attacking and brutalizing fellow human beings. America is a country of laws and there are many opportunities that arise as a result of justice for all. As a country of laws, America has a right and even a duty to both welcome those in need and those who wish to improve their lives while at the same time insisting they do so legally. America welcomes immigrants that come through the door. If you think this is wrong, then open up your home to anyone and everyone who wishes to share whatever you have including your spouse. If you have an opinion, express it as an opinion--don't just sneak it into a collection of photos and quotes that are repugnant as though it is equally and factually immoral!
By Imjad H•
May 19, 2019
By Arya K•
Aug 18, 2020
Very insightful course, I really enjoyed it. It also gave a lot of extra source material that was very helpful in getting a better understanding of concepts.
By DEBORAH M•
Oct 28, 2020
Meditations were great. The course material did not engage me as I expected it to translate to a more personal level of self knowledge. The course is more relevant for someone who seeks a deeper knowledge of the history of this discipline.
By Fatima B•
Oct 24, 2020
The first course at coursera that I actually finished, and in just two weeks instead of four. All because it was really interesting and not too challenging (for me, a person without any psychological background). I didn't learn anything groundbreaking, but a lot of things were nice to note, and the material was well delivered (even had some jokes - highly appreciated) and easy to follow. Thank you for the good work on the course!
By Rachel M C•
Jun 6, 2019
I found this course to be helpful personally and the information a valuable tool for assisting others. The presentation was engaging and packed with fascinating facts. Dr Green is easy to listen to -being knowledgable, humble and humorous- and the video editing highlighted his points as effective visual learning tools. I hope to take the other two courses in the near future.
By Tvisha G•
Jul 6, 2021
Very knowledgeable and insightful.
The case studies and the real-life examples along with the meditativce moments, definitely deserve an extra star rating.
By Dave H•
Apr 8, 2019
Excellent course! Dr. Mitchell Green's discussion of how somatic markers can be used as a practical and rational guide to decision making is highly informative. According to Green, somatically marked objects or events elicit physical-emotional responses that may reveal deep seated needs and desires. Such self knowledge is sometimes difficult to access through direct introspection. Combining individualized responses from somatic markers within the framework of subjective expected utility theory provides a novel approach to gaining self knowledge and potentially improving personal decision making. Highly recommended.
By Airida Z•
Nov 22, 2020
I expected this course to be quite easy and was pleasantly surprised to be challenged every week. I enjoyed variety of formats - lectures, video and reading assignments, self analysis tasks and meditative moments. Very good part of this course - that it provides lots of additional information (links to articles etc.) if a student is willing to explore more, but does not require to complete all of them. That allows flexibility and makes a student to share responsibility to depth of the course.
By Kathleen R•
Feb 10, 2019
Professor Green has once again put together a well-structured, well-delivered, and highly interesting and relevant course that I enthusiastically recommend to all learners and not just those with a fascination with philosophy. By offering this course in three depth levels, Professor Green appeals to divergent learner interests and styles and he infuses fresh life into topics that for non-philosophers can easily become tedious.
By Lynn D•
Oct 27, 2020
Great course. Clearly presented and enjoyable. Professor Green was easy to understand and had a good presentation style. I enjoyed his Meditative Moments and found them relaxing (I'm a daily meditator). The extra material provided was very interesting and rounded out the lecture material nicely, helping me solidify understanding of the concepts. I'll be taking the other courses in this series. Thanks, Professor Green!
By Stella F•
Nov 18, 2021
I am interested to find out more about the unconscious mind, so I picked this course (not aware it is part 2 of the series). Professor Green is knowledgeable and insightful, and the course material was well structured. I learned some interesting concepts like somatic markers, SEUT, and applied them on the practice quizzes. Now I shall embark on my pleasant learning journey of part 1.
By Eva R•
Apr 20, 2020
very very interesting, and very clear, I had a great pleasure studying with you, thank you ! Maybe I would just have liked a bit more link between the Freudian concept of unconscious (week 1-2) and the more recent one developped (by Damasio, Wilson...) according to neurology (week 3-4)
By Viktoriia•
May 7, 2020
I am very grateful for Mitchell Green and for all who gave life to this course. It was a great adventure, I enjoyed! I was surprised by meditation moments, it is a really good idea!
I've learned a lot and I will not dwell on it ;)
By DeVante B•
Oct 6, 2020
By Bronte W S•
May 4, 2020
Know Thyself is suitable for beginner. Well explained in the lecture and good in depth if you have extra time in reading materials. The information is practical and useful for daily life.
By Fayaz P•
Sep 7, 2021
A very thorough course to help understand the different aspects of Psychology of Mind, Emotions, Attitude and Behavior. The hard work by the team is exemplary.
By Sobhia K•
Apr 13, 2020
Excellent course, I learned a lot. However I wish the quizzes were a little tougher to ensure more effective learning.
By Emma T•
Apr 26, 2020
Really interesting. Hope to do the third course in the series once it becomes available on Coursera.
By Nicholas P•
Apr 19, 2019
Very interesting, well put together course.
By Ritesh K•
Apr 30, 2019
All I say... "a BIG THANKS...!"
By Elena G•
Jul 9, 2020
A wonderful course combining psychanalytic thery and practical skills l of everyday life. ! The lecturer has the carisma of making complicated psychological theries about the unconsious, easy to cmprehend and digest. Apart from an basic education in psychoanalitic concepts as also on more contemporary reasearch about the unconsious, the course provides tools to practicaly come more in contact with ones own unconsious. Also the course is helpfull in raising awareness in how we make descisions in our daily life, and thus offers a fantastic connection between psychological theories of the unconsious and awareness in decission making and skills on a practical level of ones everyday life. I so look forward and expect the next course in Know Thyself to start ''Losing Oneself''. Thank you !
By Liliane K•
Feb 20, 2021
Knowing myself - and knowing others through this self-knowledge has always been important to me. In the region I was brought up, people always said (in those days): "Know thyself so as to know others. One might not say this as easily anymore nowadays, building on all the discoveries since then. But inferring from one's own behaviour to that of others can still give you some clues, at least to begin with.
I hope that you will not "forget" informing me when the follow-up course starts, for which I very would like to enrol!
UP WITH MOOCs! THEY ARE GREAT!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 19, 2021
This is a great, albeit more challenging, follow-up to KT-TVLSK: The Examined Life. In this course, neuroscience and psychology take a bigger role as significant overlaps to philosophy in understanding the self - particularly that aspect which is thought to not be accessible to introspection. Professor Green seamlessly integrates these fields in the material. I strongly recommend devoting more time than you normally would in a MOOC for this course to get the most of it.
By Gabriel M•
Mar 26, 2021
This course makes an excellent job at summarizing the main points about psychoanalysis and the Unconscious, especially considering how short it is. After each lesson, I was left trying to apply each concept to my daily life: finding defense mechanisms in my own or other people's actions, finding meaning in apparently meaningless elements of my day, paying close attention to my emotional response to each situation… It was a wonderful experience.