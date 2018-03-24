Philosophy is like sex: sure you can get some interesting results, but that's not why we do it. Going one step beyond…why do you FEEL pain or pleasure? Do plants have emotions? How is possible that some people do not understand other’s emotions? Emotions seem to be everywhere, giving meaning to all events of our lives. They are the backbone of social activities as well as they drive the cognitive processes of several living entities. Several animals, including humans, have emotions but…what about machines?...Do machine can have emotions?
Emotions: a Philosophical IntroductionUniversitat Autònoma de Barcelona
About this Course
Offered by
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome!
Welcome to this amazing course on the nature of emotions. You’ll see that emotions are everywhere. They are the true meaning of our lives and guide us all throughout our daily actions. There is a lot to discuss, to think about, to discover about them! Six weeks for a Course, one Course for new Knowledge!
Where do emotions come from?
At the very beginning of this course we will look at the basic definitions and concepts related to the emotional events. At the same time we will introduce basic philosophical ideas in order to make possible the understanding of the nature of emotional values.
How many emotions do exist?
After the clarification about the different aspects we can find in emotional analysis, we will look at the number and type of different emotions. There are several theories about their number, and all of them also contain a way to understand how emotions emerged and evolved. The debate will be fun!
What does a plant feel?
Not only humans do have emotions. Other mammals have also them. And even insects. But do plants have emotions? Even bacteria, a so small entity, have also these emotional mechanisms. An evolutionary reconstruction will understand to understand how emotions are spread among living entities.
A neuroanthropological approach to emotions: from neurons to societies
Emotions regulate several key aspects of our life. But they are fundamental for social cohesion. Cooperation or altruism are fundamental aspects of human socialization that must be understood from an emotional perspective. Neurons will show the path to the creation of societies.
Reviews
- 5 stars57.51%
- 4 stars24.88%
- 3 stars10.79%
- 2 stars3.28%
- 1 star3.52%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EMOTIONS: A PHILOSOPHICAL INTRODUCTION
This course is very well put together with lots of emotions. It is very interesting on how are emotions come about. Thanks to the Professor.
Interesting Course with a lot of information not only from a philosopical perspective but also from different scientific approaches!! Nice and very usefull bibliography !!
This is such a valuable and informatic course. The lecturer also explains everything clearly. References those provided are very useful and relevant.
The professor is super fun and you will surely learn alot. for better understanding id suggest you to make notes.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Who is the course for?
Do I need a previous background?
Do I need to use a special hardware/software?
When can I request the certificate?
Which information does include the certificate?
Which information does not include the certificate?
Is the certificate recognized for official credits at the UAB?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.