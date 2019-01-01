Profile

Jordi Vallverdú

Professor Dr.

Bio

Jordi Vallverdú, Ph.D., M.Sci., B.Mus, B.Phil is Tenure Professor at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Catalonia). His research is dedicated to the epistemological and cognitive aspects of Philosophy of Computing, Sciences and AI. He is founder and Editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Synthetic Emotions (IJSE). He has written several books:
  • (2007) Una ética de las emociones¸ (2009) Bioética computacional, México: FCE;
  • (2009) Handbook of Research on Synthetic Emotions and Sociable Robotics: New Applications in Affective Computing and Artificial Intelligence, USA:
  • IGI Global Group;
  • (2010) Thinking Machines and the Philosophy of Computer Science: Concepts and Principles, USA: IGI Global Group;
  • (2011) ¡Hasta la vista Baby! Un ensayo sobre los tecnopensamientos, BCN: Anthropos;
  • (2012) Creating Synthetic Emotions through Technological and Robotic Advancements, USA: IGI Global Group;
  • (2015) Bayesian vs. Frequentist Statistics, Springer, forthcoming;
  • (2015) Synthesizing Human Emotion in Intelligent Systems and Robotics, USA: IGI, forthcoming.
In 2011 he won a prestigious Japanese JSPS fellowship to make his research on computational HRI interfaces at Kyoto University. He has been keynote at ECAP09 (TUM, München, Germany), EBICC2012 (UNESP, Brazil) and SLACTIONS 2013 (Portugal).

Courses

Emotions: a Philosophical Introduction

Humanidades digitales

¿Cómo persuadir? Jugando con palabras, imágenes y números

