About this Course

194,011 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(64,434 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Philosophy?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Morality: Objective, Relative or Emotive?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

What is Knowledge? And Do We Have Any?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Week 2 review: Lesson Choices

1 hour to complete
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Do We Have an Obligation to Obey the Law?

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Should You Believe What You Hear?

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Week 3 review: Lesson Choices

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Minds, Brains and Computers

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Are Scientific Theories True?

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Week 4 review: Lesson Choices

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PHILOSOPHY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder