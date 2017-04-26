GL
Jun 3, 2020
Intellectual Humility: Theory is an important course for any leader or person who wishes to increase their awareness in a changing world and to understand the importance of awareness and knowledge.
Jun 30, 2020
This really motivated me to consciously practice intellectual humility. I would definetely recommend this course to whoever may want to open their mind and get a bigger picture of the world.
By Kristin H•
Apr 26, 2017
For me, this class was a fantastic introduction to the wonderful world of MOOCs! Not only was the content well-delivered and dynamic, with a variety of speakers, short and easily manageable video lectures, great discussion forum topics, and a wealth of optional supplemental materials, but I really appreciated how the experience was organized. As a first time MOOCer, uncertain of how much time I could dedicate to my learning schedule, I appreciated the three level track system that allowed me to allot my time accordingly as desired and able - the mere existence of "Learn," "Engage," and "Go Deeper" tracks reassured me that I could get the required work done, and explore further at my leisure. In fact, I tended to get through all the levels, but I appreciated the opportunity to customize my learning experience.
A great introduction to an important concept, and a superb overview of philosophy, psychology, and sociology - none of which I have studied in depth before. Excellent course for the Beginner all the way to the Advanced student. I have already registered for the follow-ups on Science and Practice, to be launched this summer and fall. Really well done!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 19, 2021
I have taken this course before U of Edinburgh's MOOC offerings "Introduction to Philosophy" and the "Know Thyself" series, and I do think that this course, as the first in a series of 3, is a "spiritual" successor of those courses. Intellectual humility, at face value, seems to be what is severely lacking in the world right now (becoming the cause of much discord and polarization between and within nations) and, yet, a concept that seems too complex to define. This course provides an analytical-logical grounding for this virtue - a grounding that one may disagree on and may find limitations in but, nevertheless, one that shares an adequate working definition between the course creators and the learners. Thus, I highly recommend taking this course first before the 2 other components of the series.
By Ian S B•
Feb 5, 2020
It was great. I learned a lot about the philosophy and psychology of intellectual humility in a simple and organized way. It could be more in depth, but now it's up to me to keep studying the subject and to take the next two courses on humility. I really appreciated doing it, although i would be better if it counted as credits for university. Anyway, it was my first online course and i surely want to do the other two on intellectual humility and many others. Thanks for the oportunity.
By Brian J•
Dec 18, 2017
This is an excellent course. I took it because I know that I am not very intellectually humble, and I would benefit personally from taking it. I found the course very useful in providing definitions for intellectual humility, and descriptions of why it is useful in developing more accurate views of the world by understanding the limitations in my own knowledge, accepting that other people have valuable things to say and understanding the dangers of intellectual arrogance.
By Christina G•
Mar 23, 2021
Investing time and effort in "Intellectual humility" course reminded me that learning can be a valuable as well as a joyful experience. Would definitely recommend it to anyone who is interested in building a better version of himself or would like to improve/elevate his social interactions. The course provides for a better understanding of how everyone can contribute in creating a more fair and kind society and the importance of using knowledge for the common good.
By Tomek C•
Feb 2, 2017
This course is really well put together. The lectures are easy to follow and explain all points very clearly. I appreciate the supplementary quizzes to help me cement the knowledge from the lectures. The course provides tons of extra resources, so that you can entrench yourself in the learning as much as you like--or you can just follow the lectures to learn the essential. My only recommendation would be to add more in-video questions.
By Evy V•
Aug 13, 2020
This should be a part of every college and university curriculum. Well organized presentations. Everything is presented in a simple and concise manner. Being someone who has only taken introductory philosophy and psych courses, I was a little worried that this course might be too advanced for me. I was pleasantly surprised at how accessible the content was. I am recommending this to all of my friends.
By Renee K•
May 10, 2022
Oh boy!!! I wish this course would be much more extensive and I enjoyed each and every bit of the lecturers. I would love to thank each and every lecturer that dedicated their time and effort to make this course worthwhile and worth the time.
Very knowledgeable content and I would love to learn much more! Would highly recommend this course to each and every one!
By Simona M•
Jan 4, 2021
It's the first course I attended so far at Coursera. I'm really fond of the result. My interest in Intellectual Humility comes from my need to develop both my Bachelor's Degree and my Master's Degree in Education, and Human Resources in Education. It helped me a lot, along side with all the scientific literature. Thanks!
By Jose A S•
Feb 1, 2018
I have words of recognition and admiration for those scholars who have had the courage to face and teach this subject. What we see in the academia , in the government and in the business and in the press is pride, contempt and arrogance. Many thanks to make this subject available in an honest and humble mode.
By Richie H•
May 6, 2020
The lectures all showed some of their personality which made listening more enjoyable and less boring than other courses. The graphics were very effective at conveying and organizing information.I very much enjoyed the additional reading and content and appreciate that you took the time to make it available,
By Luke P•
Dec 15, 2016
I found this course to be insightful and fair in it's teachings and understanding of what is a new developmental field of Philosophy. I also believe that much more research should be done into this and that many people could benefit from it and especially this course! Thanks!
By Steffi T•
Jul 23, 2020
I have had a wonderful experience learning this course, it has helped me understand and self-evaluate myself better. I have also understood point about myself I need to improve upon as in my personal opinion Intellectual Humility is the utmost need of the hour.
By Hazel O•
Oct 2, 2019
This topic is so important and I feel so fortunate to have access to it. It's hard for me to find new learning opportunities relevant to my personal and professional development. This was a very rich intellectual resource for me. Thank you.
By Viktar K•
Jul 19, 2020
The course gives a good insight into its topic, the videos are easy to understand even for a layman, and the production quality is the best I've ever seen on this platform. The only downside is that some of the videos are a bit repetitive
By Stefanie H•
Dec 30, 2017
thank you so much, this was a wonderful overview over concepts and measures of intellectual humility, useful to me to keep myself on track in the face of peer-pressure. I wish you much success with on-going research, and teaching.
By maria n c s l•
Dec 30, 2018
I loved this course, and others. now I'm sad because the coursera has changed platform and I can no longer copy lessons to study later. as I know almost nothing English I copied and then translated to study.
By Gia S L•
Jun 4, 2020
By Carla T•
Jun 30, 2020
By Scott M•
Dec 12, 2017
After this class I can say that I dwell on aspects I learned every day. Among the best MOOCs available. This should be required at colleges and universities. Highly recommend.
By Joanne M•
May 3, 2017
I am a computer scientist who hates waffle. This course presents a topic that I have no knowledge about in a way that is interesting , succinct and thought provoking
By Antonio B•
Jul 4, 2020
Superb course really had to think my way through this one plenty of quizzes to keep you engaged and a self evaluation at the end made it all worthwhile. enjoy.
By Rebecca M•
Jul 9, 2018
This was a very helpful introduction to an area I wanted to know more about. I found the lectures enjoyable and the quizzes made sure I was paying attention!
By Muhammad Y•
Dec 11, 2016
I have learnt a lot from this course. it has opened my eyes about my own self. it will serve as reformer of my self. I am thankful to the learned faculty.
By Víctor R H M•
Nov 6, 2017
It was a very refreshing view on a topic that it is not usually thought about in a philosophical way. It was a clear and constantly engaging course.