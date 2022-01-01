- Team dynamics
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Culture-Driven Team Building. Master strategies and tools that will enable you to more effectively form, join, and lead teams
What you will learn
Recognize aspects of team culture to maximize team performance.
Draw out the collective wisdom of diverse teams and create a team culture of continuous learning.
Handle conflict.
Establish common ground rules.
Students will analyze a real world case provided by N2Growth, a global firm that helps clients create a culture of leadership through practice areas like strategy, cultural transformation, and organizational design. Based on the N2Growth case, students will be expected to identify and diagnose organizational issues, select a senior leader, and make recommendations in a culminating PowerPoint or Prezi presentation.
This course is appropriate for all learners.
The Power of Team Culture
Behind the success and failure of teams lies team culture. But what exactly is culture? How and why does it contribute to success and failure? In this course, you learn how to recognize aspects of team culture of which most people are typically unaware. It is often these seemingly unimportant aspects that have the greatest effect on the outcomes of group tasks. Your recognition of them enables you to form, join and lead teams more effectively. You also come to appreciate the role of ritual and symbols in the daily operation of teams, as well as in situations of change and crisis. Knowledge of the ideas and information in this class enables you to be a better team player and a more effective team leader.
Building High-Performing Teams
Teams are essential to the modern organization, but most never reach their potential. Co-workers miscommunicate, and groups struggle to adapt to changes in the market or their organizations. When teams lack self-awareness about these challenges, performance suffers. Based on years of team culture research and consulting experience, this course helps you understand the problems that hurt productivity, and gives you tools for creating positive change. This course also guides you through creating the ground rules and structure needed to set your team up for success.
Optimizing Diversity on Teams
By drawing on social science perspectives, this course enables you to learn what diversity is, and how to use it to maximize team performance, innovation and creativity. You also learn how to draw out the collective wisdom of diverse teams, handle conflict and establish common ground rules through real-world cases and peer-to-peer discussions. In addition, you discover how to overcome common biases faced in diverse teams. Systems of power, reward and rhetoric are discussed to help you create prosperous teams where differences flourish.
Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning
There is mounting concern that organizational groups and teams often fail to learn from their past experiences. It’s pertinent to address this issue as groups and teams are often the main ways that work gets done in organizations.
Ramya Kumar, MSOD, PGDHRM, SHRM-SCPSenior Consultant - Organizational Learning, Development & Change
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
