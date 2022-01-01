About this Specialization

Master the strategies and tools that enable you to form, join and lead teams more effectively. In this five-course specialization, you learn how to: · Recognize aspects of team culture · Draw out the collective wisdom of diverse teams · Handle conflict · Establish common ground rules · Maximize team performance · Create a team culture of continuous learning The program culminates in a capstone project in which you apply the skills you learned. You observe, diagnose and make recommendations to solve a team culture problem in a real-world case provided by N2Growth, a global consultancy focused on cultural transformation and leadership development.
The Power of Team Culture

Building High-Performing Teams

Optimizing Diversity on Teams

Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning

