Profile

Derek Newberry, Ph.D.

Lecturer

Bio

Derek Newberry is a Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, and a leadership development consultant in the areas of interpersonal communication, collaboration, and corporate culture. As a business anthropologist, he advises senior leaders in Fortune 500 companies and major non-profits on the human factors that drive organizational effectiveness. Derek has worked with organizations in a wide range of sectors, including energy, financial services, management consulting, and healthcare. Derek has co-authored a book on Inspiring Passion and Performance and his work has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Quartz, and leading industry publications. He is a columnist for Entrepreneur magazine. He has published extensively and lectured internationally on cultural barriers to organizational change, including speaking engagements at the World Bank, Copenhagen Business School, Stanford University, and the University of São Paulo, among others. Derek received his Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Courses

Optimizing Diversity on Teams

Building High-Performing Teams

Culture-Driven Team Building Capstone

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder