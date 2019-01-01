Derek Newberry is a Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, and a leadership development consultant in the areas of interpersonal communication, collaboration, and corporate culture. As a business anthropologist, he advises senior leaders in Fortune 500 companies and major non-profits on the human factors that drive organizational effectiveness. Derek has worked with organizations in a wide range of sectors, including energy, financial services, management consulting, and healthcare. Derek has co-authored a book on Inspiring Passion and Performance and his work has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Quartz, and leading industry publications. He is a columnist for Entrepreneur magazine. He has published extensively and lectured internationally on cultural barriers to organizational change, including speaking engagements at the World Bank, Copenhagen Business School, Stanford University, and the University of São Paulo, among others. Derek received his Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania.