In this capstone project class, you analyze a real-world case provided by N2Growth, a global firm that helps clients create a culture of leadership through practice areas like strategy, cultural transformation and organizational design. Based on the N2Growth case, you are expected to identify and diagnose organizational issues, select a senior leader and make recommendations in a culminating PowerPoint or Prezi presentation.
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Great exercise, and super insightful to apply the methods learnt to a real-life case. I like how this also includes presentation skills that are needed. Definitely recommend this specialization.
Excellent course! the program content and the explanation by the faculty was very good.
This is so worth all the effort in proving (to yourself) that you are able to apply the learning from all the courses in a real-life and impactful way. LOVED, LOVED, LOVED
The response reflects the current situation and can be applied any day to the real company...
About the Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Master the strategies and tools that enable you to form, join and lead teams more effectively.
