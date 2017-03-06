There is mounting concern that organizational groups and teams often fail to learn from their past experiences. It’s pertinent to address this issue as groups and teams are often the main ways that work gets done in organizations.
Ramya Kumar, MSOD, PGDHRM, SHRM-SCPSenior Consultant - Organizational Learning, Development & Change
University of Pennsylvania
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction to Framing & Systems Thinking
Thank you for joining us. In this module you will learn to step back and re-frame your point of view, and apply systems thinking in everyday situations in order to help your team to be creative and innovative. Our goal is to enable you to learn through real-life stories, practical scenarios illustrated by actors, on-going conversations, suggested readings and links rather than lectures and instructions. So, come join us at the table, bring your own experiences with you, and be part of the conversation!
Week 2 : Diagnosing Strengths & Barriers to Learning on Teams
Thank you for joining us in this module! You will learn to recognize the strengths and barriers - visible and invisible - that exist in teams. Quite like the George Washington Bridge story in Week 1, where you learned about Framing and Systems Thinking, here you will learn to define, frame and diagnose the problems and conflicts that can arise in teams; and you will learn to think about data gathering and creating solutions that work! Join us at the table.
Week 3 : Developing Groups & Teams for Positive Organizational Impact
Thank you for joining us In Modules 1 & 2. In the previous modules you have learned about Framing, Reframing, Systems Thinking, and Taking a Diagnostic Focus on Groups and Teams. In this module you will learn about disabling and enabling group and team structures. You will also learn about diffusing innovations, and how to have productive conversations using the Ladder of Inference as a guide.
Week 4 : Fostering Innovation in Groups & Teams
Thank you for staying with and being a part of our emergent conversations. If you have accompanied us through weeks 1,2 and 3, we are now at the closing end of our on-going discussion around learning in teams - in this section, we'll focus on Complex Adaptive Systems and structures that foster and accelerate engagement, learning and team conversations. Come join us.
Very interesting material well presented by the four instructors.
Of the courses in this series, Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning, this is the best in terms of ease of application and the manner in which the material is presented.
A lot of great insights on the way a team functions and generates ideas and projects. The format of this MOOC is quite original (discussion between a few speakers) and stimulating. I
It reminds me about team building and a lot of memories regarding meetings ;)
