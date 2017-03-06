About this Course

5,334 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction to Framing & Systems Thinking

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 : Diagnosing Strengths & Barriers to Learning on Teams

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 84 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 : Developing Groups & Teams for Positive Organizational Impact

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 : Fostering Innovation in Groups & Teams

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATING A TEAM CULTURE OF CONTINUOUS LEARNING

View all reviews

About the Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization

Culture-Driven Team Building

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder