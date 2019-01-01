Ramya Kumar is an HR professional, organizational development consultant, and executive coach specializing in talent management, organizational diagnosis, organizational development, change management, and leadership development. Over the last 15 years, Ramya has worked on various HR assignments across diverse industries in leadership roles with regional and country-wide responsibilities. She has played key roles as strategic business partner and consultant in global organizations such as CGI and ACS (a Xerox company) and has championed several organizational development and change management initiatives in the areas of employee engagement, performance and career management, total rewards, learning and development, and post-acquisition integration. She was the core team member of the ‘Cultural Assessment and Transformation’ initiative at CGI that was commended with the Best HR Practice award at the National HRD Conference (India) in 2011. She was also the co-researcher of the study on ‘Generational Diversity and its Impact on Key People Processes’ that was presented at the NASSCOM Diversity & Inclusion Summit (India) in 2010 and 2011. Her recent work on ‘Integrating Culture into Coaching Practice’ was showcased by Eastern Academy of Management (U.S.) and Penn Language Center (U.S.) in 2015. Ramya’s affiliation with high-growth organizations with heavily matrixed, complex, and multicultural work environments has contributed to her deep understanding and appreciation of topics such as group and team dynamics, organizational culture and strategy, and to her adeptness in collaborating with diverse, cross-cultural and global teams, and managing complex work groups. Ramya has a post-graduate diploma in Human Resources Management, a Master's degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania, and holds SHRM-SCP, Behavioral Profiling (DiSC) and CCP (Certified Competency Professional) certifications. Her capstone examines the nature of conflict and its management in global virtual teams.