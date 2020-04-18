EM
Sep 11, 2020
Of the courses in this series, Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning, this is the best in terms of ease of application and the manner in which the material is presented.
VP
Apr 17, 2020
The course is very well designed and presented as a team. Great balance of concepts and practical approach.
By VIDYA R P•
Apr 18, 2020
By craig b•
Aug 18, 2021
Very well laid out course that provides actionable items about creating a culture of continuous learning. I liked the round table format, it was great to hear multiple perspectives and experiences in such a concise manner. I have already applied some of the processes to my current workflow, and I look forward to applying more of the Liberating Structures to improve my meetings in the future. Thank you.
By Dan D•
Mar 29, 2018
I loved this course- the format of a discussion among multiple professors/instructors who are also practicing what they are teaching was very interesting and helped drive home the course concepts. I also really enjoyed the selection of readings and additional resources, as well as the actors they hired to role play and demonstrate the issues addressed in the course. Great course!
By Madhumitha R•
Jan 3, 2022
An enriching course that provides a good blend of theory and practice. One of the best MOOC experiences I've had so far. Loved the discussion-based format of instruction by the facilitators of this course and thanks for a whole bunch of useful learning resources. Would highly recommend to anyone interested in organizational learning and development space!!
By Takashi N•
May 4, 2020
This course was very helpful in identifying issues that are going on in our organization and coming up with creative solutions that can be achieved through the collaboration of the team. I hope that I can begin to change my department for the better through what I have learned here.
Plus the teachers are super awesome! Thank you!
By Srinivas T•
May 5, 2020
Very well structured course. All the members of the faculty were very thoughtful in their articulation. The case studies/scenarios presented were very close to the real life situations. By far the one of the best modules / certification courses that I have gone through.
By FARHAAN H•
Apr 24, 2020
Excellent course. Loved the spontaneity and the natural flow of the discussion. Very easy to retain it than those usual PPT presentations. Great work by the actors and very well explained by the Professors. Thanks to all of you and all the best...!!! Cheers...!!!
By Anders B•
Apr 25, 2020
Great course with an engaging and competent team of teachers. Plenty of up-do-date and relevant reading and examples available for each module and engaging assignments. Will definitely apply my learnings in my profession and share this course to other colleagues
By Leandro N B•
May 10, 2020
Excellent! the tools and the material are practical and concise. The videos explaining the issues and methodologies are a great way for learning, rather than only reading. I definitly can see how this will enable learning and innovation in my own organization.
By Elizabeth M•
Sep 12, 2020
By rüdiger w•
Jul 3, 2020
Thank you team. I enjoyed the way you've been "teaching" and the chosen video format. Learned a lot and will use it my job and daily life, too.
All the best to you.
Rüdiger
By JAIME G•
Apr 14, 2022
It was an extremely interesting course and it is bringing a lot of knowledge to my personal and professional life. Thank you so much
By Ashish U•
Feb 7, 2021
It is a wonderful course and I recommend all the students to audit this course in High School.
By Dylo L R•
Jul 14, 2019
LOVED how the instruction was set up. It made me feel part of the team discussions
By Annie L ( L•
Apr 20, 2018
It reminds me about team building and a lot of memories regarding meetings ;)
By Arun K K•
Feb 21, 2018
Its amazing and new things learnt now my mind is towards building a good team
By PRITAM B•
Nov 18, 2017
This course was really a great insight & learning for me
By Somalia P•
Dec 23, 2021
Excellent course, thank you for the deep knowledge
By Charl F•
Aug 26, 2017
The last week really brought everything together.
By Bogdan K•
Jun 29, 2017
Thank you! I really enjoyed this course.
By Ray W•
Dec 15, 2021
All panel members were awesome
By Nguyen T C K•
Jun 18, 2019
Useful methods and concepts!
By JACKLYN G H C•
Jul 24, 2018
Very informative
By Shahnawaz J•
Apr 11, 2020
knowledgeable
By Ali A A•
May 9, 2018
great course