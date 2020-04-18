Chevron Left
There is mounting concern that organizational groups and teams often fail to learn from their past experiences. It’s pertinent to address this issue as groups and teams are often the main ways that work gets done in organizations. In this course, we examine the main reasons that groups and teams are often ineffective, which include: • The lack of organizational structures and support for teams and groups • The lack of understanding and emphasis on learning • Misaligned reward structures So, what can be done to create an enabling learning culture in teams? This course emphasizes practical and impactful ways to begin to address this state of affairs. Through the use of stories, scenarios with actors simulating different team issues, examples and dialogue, you learn how to: • Understand teams in their larger organizational context • Diagnose the learning strengths and barriers to learning on teams • Identify ways to develop a team and group that continually learns and impacts the larger organization positively • Create an organizational environment that encourages learning and innovation...

EM

Sep 11, 2020

Of the courses in this series, Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning, this is the best in terms of ease of application and the manner in which the material is presented.

VP

Apr 17, 2020

The course is very well designed and presented as a team. Great balance of concepts and practical approach.

By VIDYA R P

Apr 18, 2020

By VIDYA R P

Apr 18, 2020

The course is very well designed and presented as a team. Great balance of concepts and practical approach.

By craig b

Aug 18, 2021

Very well laid out course that provides actionable items about creating a culture of continuous learning. I liked the round table format, it was great to hear multiple perspectives and experiences in such a concise manner. I have already applied some of the processes to my current workflow, and I look forward to applying more of the Liberating Structures to improve my meetings in the future. Thank you.

By Dan D

Mar 29, 2018

I loved this course- the format of a discussion among multiple professors/instructors who are also practicing what they are teaching was very interesting and helped drive home the course concepts. I also really enjoyed the selection of readings and additional resources, as well as the actors they hired to role play and demonstrate the issues addressed in the course. Great course!

By Madhumitha R

Jan 3, 2022

An enriching course that provides a good blend of theory and practice. One of the best MOOC experiences I've had so far. Loved the discussion-based format of instruction by the facilitators of this course and thanks for a whole bunch of useful learning resources. Would highly recommend to anyone interested in organizational learning and development space!!

By Takashi N

May 4, 2020

This course was very helpful in identifying issues that are going on in our organization and coming up with creative solutions that can be achieved through the collaboration of the team. I hope that I can begin to change my department for the better through what I have learned here.

Plus the teachers are super awesome! Thank you!

By Srinivas T

May 5, 2020

Very well structured course. All the members of the faculty were very thoughtful in their articulation. The case studies/scenarios presented were very close to the real life situations. By far the one of the best modules / certification courses that I have gone through.

By FARHAAN H

Apr 24, 2020

Excellent course. Loved the spontaneity and the natural flow of the discussion. Very easy to retain it than those usual PPT presentations. Great work by the actors and very well explained by the Professors. Thanks to all of you and all the best...!!! Cheers...!!!

By Anders B

Apr 25, 2020

Great course with an engaging and competent team of teachers. Plenty of up-do-date and relevant reading and examples available for each module and engaging assignments. Will definitely apply my learnings in my profession and share this course to other colleagues

By Leandro N B

May 10, 2020

Excellent! the tools and the material are practical and concise. The videos explaining the issues and methodologies are a great way for learning, rather than only reading. I definitly can see how this will enable learning and innovation in my own organization.

By Elizabeth M

Sep 12, 2020

Of the courses in this series, Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning, this is the best in terms of ease of application and the manner in which the material is presented.

By rüdiger w

Jul 3, 2020

Thank you team. I enjoyed the way you've been "teaching" and the chosen video format. Learned a lot and will use it my job and daily life, too.

All the best to you.

Rüdiger

By JAIME G

Apr 14, 2022

It was an extremely interesting course and it is bringing a lot of knowledge to my personal and professional life. Thank you so much

By Ashish U

Feb 7, 2021

It is a wonderful course and I recommend all the students to audit this course in High School.

By Dylo L R

Jul 14, 2019

LOVED how the instruction was set up. It made me feel part of the team discussions

By Annie L ( L

Apr 20, 2018

It reminds me about team building and a lot of memories regarding meetings ;)

By Arun K K

Feb 21, 2018

Its amazing and new things learnt now my mind is towards building a good team

By PRITAM B

Nov 18, 2017

This course was really a great insight & learning for me

By Somalia P

Dec 23, 2021

E​xcellent course, thank you for the deep knowledge

By Charl F

Aug 26, 2017

The last week really brought everything together.

By Bogdan K

Jun 29, 2017

Thank you! I really enjoyed this course.

By Ray W

Dec 15, 2021

All panel members were awesome

By Nguyen T C K

Jun 18, 2019

Useful methods and concepts!

By JACKLYN G H C

Jul 24, 2018

Very informative

By Shahnawaz J

Apr 11, 2020

knowledgeable

By Ali A A

May 9, 2018

great course

