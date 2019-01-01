As an executive coach and college consultant, Dr. Legatt supports clients of all ages to achieve critical life and work objectives. In executive coaching for groups, teams, and individuals, coachees complete measurable and attainable goals; get support in career and life transitions; and improve operational and financial efficiency. As Affiliated Faculty at the University of Pennsylvania in Organizational Dynamics, Dr. Legatt teaches one course on confronting bias in teams and organizations and one on building high-performing teams. Versions of these courses have been taken by thousands of learners on Coursera and recognized by Poets & Quants as a "Best Business Course." For college consulting, using Dr. Legatt's Ivy League admissions committee and all-around college expertise, students complete meaningful extracurricular activities; manage time effectively; and create an optimal college application strategy for admission to top tier colleges. As a Forbes Senior Contributor, which recognizes the top 2% of Forbes Contributors, Dr. Legatt has had the honor of covering current higher education issues and interviewing U.S. leaders including New York Times bestselling author Adam Grant, Olympic Gold gymnast Simone Biles, PBS host Henry Louis Gates, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, and Pitch Perfect's Deke Sharon. Dr. Legatt lives in the Philadelphia area with her husband and son.