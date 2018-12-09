About this Course

18,863 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Team Building
  • Leadership
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Team Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,596 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Course Overview

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Setting Team Foundations

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Diagnosing Team Problems

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Coaching Emotionally Intelligent Teams

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING HIGH-PERFORMING TEAMS

View all reviews

About the Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization

Culture-Driven Team Building

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder