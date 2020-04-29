DA
Oct 7, 2020
Learned lot of theory's and practical solutions for overcome various conflicts between team members. Start up and Remote team concept is very much interesting.
JP
May 3, 2020
By CHIA S M•
Apr 28, 2020
This is my first on-line course on soft skill. It was a great experience going through it with commitment to complete the course. The given assignments and peers' review made you think through what you have learnt from the modules. My key take away is the charting system (RACI matrix) which help ensure that all aspects of a plan are identified, managed and completed efficiently and effectively in Team Building; & the key lessons from IDEO's that drive performance: ask the right questions, prototype your ideas, collect feedback, and learn from failure.
By Tomehka E•
Feb 14, 2017
I just completed week one and can already say that this course is going to help me a lot! I work as a Healthcare Quality Manager and one of my challenges is always how do I get people engaged and excited about the rules, regulations and standards that I'm trying to enforce. The course is very specific as to how to build high-performing teams and the pace is such that it's not overwhelming.
By Miro B•
Aug 24, 2018
Great course. Learned great amount. Would recommend to any person seriously interested in developing and nurturing great team. Course filled with many practical examples and some short case studies. Very hands on.
By joanna p•
May 4, 2020
The course content was effectively communicated with a timeline that was structured for me to remain disappointed and focused but not overwhelmed.
By Kieran J Q•
Apr 23, 2020
The course opened my eyes to a wide range of issues affecting team performance. The skill I learnt will be genuinely useful for my work.
By craig b•
Jul 26, 2021
I am an IT Director at a small Architecture/Engineering firm and keeping an IT team engaged and innovative can be very challenging in this environment. The steps you outlined have been very helpful, both from a personal emotional intelligence perspective as well as a team management perspective. I plan to implement improved strategies and checklists specifically based on this training. Professors Legatt and Newberry have a clear understanding of the topic, and the ability to convey the message in a clear and concise manner. Thank you.
By Ashish U•
Feb 13, 2021
It is really a wonderful course and helped me understand how to Build High-Performing Teams to achieve phenomenal success. During the course I realised the reasons and barriers in progress of people, society, community, institution and organisations inspite of resources and talent. The knowledge gained through this course will help me to be a successful school leader. I recommend this course to every existing and aspiring school leader. The practices discussed in the course are Transformational.
By Joel R A•
Jun 8, 2021
High Performing Team is the backbone of every successful company.As the new Director of Operations of our company, this course helped me laying out the roadmap to bring our company to the next level . Very timely and highly recommended to all managers who believed the power of the team. Thank you Penn.I really enjoyed the course. Nicely done. Cheers
By Dylan H•
Apr 21, 2020
In a time like we are going through now, working as a team is taking on a whole new look, so trying to encapsulate the core essence of working with, building, and developing teams - This course has provided me new ways of approaching my business and how we will collaborate and relate as a nationally based remote team
By Samy S•
Sep 29, 2020
Great course. Great focus on an aspect often forgotten/overlooked by managers: creating a foundation for their team, diagnosing and solving productively (& humanly) issues that arise. And all this taking into account the team type. Aviva & Derek managed to make the course insightful and lively at the same time.
By María L S•
Sep 4, 2020
An excellent course that has met my expectations (which is not easy).
The content is clear and useful, they are tools that can be applied on a daily basis with your work team.
The instructors are fantastic as well as the lectures and interviews available.
By Heidi G J•
Mar 20, 2021
This course was awesome. The lecture videos by both facilitators were interesting and well-organized. The readings were relevant and served as great supporting material. I appreciated Aviva's recaps. This course exceeded my expectations.
By ANUPAM J•
May 12, 2020
Very well prepared and comprehensive course. Very effective for senior executives and middle management teams of any organization. Can be taken as top up course by management graduates to further enrich their team management skills.
By Juan D N•
Oct 22, 2019
Thanks for the course, it was really instructive.
I would fix some of the reads which you have to pay for, and the interview at the end of chapter about emotional intelligence which could explain better the topic.
By Trieu, M T•
May 19, 2020
It's really good about the content of the course. Hopefully the professor would be giving more valuable for everyone to have a chance to learn the best knowledge
By Deleted A•
Oct 8, 2020
By Camilla M•
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent classes!! I was able to understand all of the concepts and get really great inputs about how to implement them on a daily basis with my team.
By Mario P•
Dec 20, 2019
Very good course. It shows very interesting topics, and push the students to find ways on how to put in practice in the real world
By Daniel K A A•
May 17, 2020
As an aspiring manager, this course has given me a lo of insights that will help me build and manage a high-performing team.
By Mohammad A•
Oct 17, 2020
Very useful in revising knowledge on how teams work and great information (tips and tricks) to build high performing teams.
By Amit1 G•
Feb 20, 2022
Overall good course. Interviews conducted with Industry Leaders are very infomative to learn from real life experiences.
By Daniele M•
Apr 30, 2017
very good framework to understand and build teams but also with very actionable tools in a day-by-day job reality
By Nikki A•
Apr 16, 2020
Very engaging and interactive! Great material that any team-based professional can use in their day-to-day.
By Pranab K•
Dec 10, 2018
Was a very insightful course and learnt a lot about getting teams to perform better and be more cohesive.
By Jean-Paul W•
Dec 1, 2021
I thought the course material was well presented. The instructor was articulate and easy to understand.