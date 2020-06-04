Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Culture-Driven Team Building Capstone by University of Pennsylvania

4.7
stars
18 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this capstone project class, you analyze a real-world case provided by N2Growth, a global firm that helps clients create a culture of leadership through practice areas like strategy, cultural transformation and organizational design. Based on the N2Growth case, you are expected to identify and diagnose organizational issues, select a senior leader and make recommendations in a culminating PowerPoint or Prezi presentation....

Top reviews

By Tanja I

Jun 4, 2020

Great exercise, and super insightful to apply the methods learnt to a real-life case. I like how this also includes presentation skills that are needed. Definitely recommend this specialization.

By Dylo L R

Aug 16, 2019

This is so worth all the effort in proving (to yourself) that you are able to apply the learning from all the courses in a real-life and impactful way. LOVED, LOVED, LOVED

By Shahnawaz J

Apr 14, 2020

The response reflects the current situation and can be applied any day to the real company...

By Srinivas T

May 14, 2020

Excellent course! the program content and the explanation by the faculty was very good.

By Ashish U

Feb 13, 2021

It is really a wonderful and helpful to assimilate the acquired knowledge.

By Ans A

May 28, 2021

very interesting course and well organized

By VIDYA R P

May 7, 2020

Great real life case study!

