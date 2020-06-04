TI
Jun 3, 2020
Great exercise, and super insightful to apply the methods learnt to a real-life case. I like how this also includes presentation skills that are needed. Definitely recommend this specialization.
DR
Aug 15, 2019
This is so worth all the effort in proving (to yourself) that you are able to apply the learning from all the courses in a real-life and impactful way. LOVED, LOVED, LOVED
By Tanja I•
Jun 4, 2020
Great exercise, and super insightful to apply the methods learnt to a real-life case. I like how this also includes presentation skills that are needed. Definitely recommend this specialization.
By Dylo L R•
Aug 16, 2019
This is so worth all the effort in proving (to yourself) that you are able to apply the learning from all the courses in a real-life and impactful way. LOVED, LOVED, LOVED
By Shahnawaz J•
Apr 14, 2020
The response reflects the current situation and can be applied any day to the real company...
By Srinivas T•
May 14, 2020
Excellent course! the program content and the explanation by the faculty was very good.
By Ashish U•
Feb 13, 2021
It is really a wonderful and helpful to assimilate the acquired knowledge.
By Ans A•
May 28, 2021
very interesting course and well organized
By VIDYA R P•
May 7, 2020
Great real life case study!