사회적 선에 투자하기 위해 좋은 비즈니스 관행을 실천해야 하는 때는 언제일까요? 전 세계에 긍정적인 사회적 영향을 미치기 위한 가장 혁신적이고 효과적인 비즈니스 전략은 무엇일까요? 와튼 스쿨의 명성 높은 교수인 캐서린 클라인(Katherine Klein)과 크리스 제지(Chris Geczy)가 개인, 조직, 투자자들이 사회적 변화를 도모할 수 있도록 도움을 주기 위해 설계한 이 강의에서는 영향 투자의 기본 요소를 소개하고, 사회적 영향을 주도하는 비즈니스 전략을 개발하는 방법을 다룹니다. 여러분은 이제 목적을 키우며 변화를 도모하는 리더가 되는 방법, 증거 기반의 모델을 통해 사회적 영향을 측정하는 방법, 벤처 기업에 효과적이고 의미 있게 투자하는 방법을 학습할 것입니다. 이 과정을 이수한 뒤에는 목적을 가지고 조직을 이끄는 현실에 대해 심도 있게 이해하고, 전 세계에 영향력 있는 변화를 이끌어 낼 성공적인 전략을 구축할 수 있을 것입니다.
사회적 영향을 위한 비즈니스 전략University of Pennsylvania
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
모듈 1: 목적이 이끄는 리더십
3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 112 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
모듈 2: 비즈니스가 사회적 영향을 미치는 방법
2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
모듈 3: 영향 측정
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
모듈 4: 영향 투자
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 129 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
