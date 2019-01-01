Profile

Damon Centola

Professor of Communication, Sociology and Communication

Bio

Damon Centola is Professor of Communication, Sociology and Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, and the author of Change: How to Make Big Things Happen, and How Behavior Spreads: The Science of Complex Contagions. Before coming to Penn, he was an Assistant Professor at M.I.T. and a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow at Harvard University. Damon completed his Ph.D. in sociology at Cornell University where he was an NSF IGERT Fellow in Non-linear Dynamics and Complex Systems. He is currently a Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

Courses

Network Dynamics of Social Behavior

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder