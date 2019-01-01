Damon Centola is Professor of Communication, Sociology and Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, and the author of Change: How to Make Big Things Happen, and How Behavior Spreads: The Science of Complex Contagions. Before coming to Penn, he was an Assistant Professor at M.I.T. and a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow at Harvard University. Damon completed his Ph.D. in sociology at Cornell University where he was an NSF IGERT Fellow in Non-linear Dynamics and Complex Systems. He is currently a Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.