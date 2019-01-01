Eve Nora Litt is a language specialist at the University of Pennsylvania. She started in English Language Programs in October of 2011 as a part-time instructor and began as a language specialist in January 2015. As a language specialist, her primary responsibility is teaching mostly in the Intensive Program, but she also has taught in the Business Intensive Program and the Institute of Academic Studies. She is very interested in the use of technology in the classroom and serves on the Educational Technology Committee. In addition to her work at ELP, Eve mentors TESOL MSEd students at the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania. In her free time she studies the Arabic language, a passion that brought her to Lebanon in 2013. Before coming to ELP, Eve also taught at Drexel University, Temple University, and as an elementary ESL teacher for the School District of Philadelphia. She holds an MSEd in TESOL and an MSEd in Elementary Education from the University of Pennsylvania.