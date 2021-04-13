About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
Beginner Level

High school or college math.

“Introduction to Python Programming” Coursera course or equivalent prior knowledge of introductory Python.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply basic data science techniques using Python

  • Understand and apply core concepts like Data Frames and joining data, and use data analysis libraries like pandas, numpy, and matplotlib

  • Demonstrate how to load, inspect, and query real-world data, and answer basic questions about that data

  • Analyze data further by applying learned skills in data aggregation and summarization, as well as basic data visualization

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Python Libraries
  • Python Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Pennsylvania

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Computer and Information Technology from University of Pennsylvania. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 1 : Loading, Querying, & Filtering Data Using the csv Module

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2 : Loading, Querying, Joining & Filtering Data Using pandas

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3 : Summarizing & Visualizing Data

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization

Introduction to Programming with Python and Java

