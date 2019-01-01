Brandon Krakowsky is a Lecturer at the School of Engineering and the Research & Education Director at the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative, where he leads an innovative and cutting edge Research Opportunity program, focusing on the development and application of customer analytics methods. He works to design, scope and execute data-driven research projects, providing corporate sponsored real-world data to top faculty and academic researchers from around the world. Brandon received his B.A. in Communications and American Studies from Boston College. He then went on to earn a Masters in Computer and Information Technology from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008.