Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
Beginner Level

High school or college math.

“Introduction to Java and Object-Oriented Programming” Coursera course.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine the concept of inheritance in object-oriented programming and learn how to extend classes and override methods in a subclass.

  • Analyze and fix different parts of a Java program using Eclipse's interactive debugger.

  • Explore different methods for opening, reading, and writing to external files, and deal with errors and exceptions.

  • Examine advanced techniques for storing and manipulating data in collections, and parse text using regular expressions (or regex).

Skills you will gain

  • Debugging
  • Problem Solving
  • Java Programming
  • Data Structure
  • Inheritance
High school or college math.

"Introduction to Java and Object-Oriented Programming" Coursera course.

University of Pennsylvania

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Computer and Information Technology from University of Pennsylvania. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1 : Inheritance, Polymorphism Using Overriding, & Access Modifiers

19 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Module 2 : Abstract Classes & Debugging

14 videos (Total 97 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

Module 3 : File I/O & Exceptions

18 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

Module 4 : Collections, Maps, & Regular Expressions

About the Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization

Introduction to Programming with Python and Java

