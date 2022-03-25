Series temporales con Deep Learning (RNN, LSTM) y Prophet
Entrenar y optimizar una red neuronal recurrente (RNN y LSTM)
Predecir series temporales con Facebook' Prophet
Predecir datos futuros con modelos de series temporales
En este proyecto aplicado y práctico aprenderás a entrenar redes neuronales recurrentes (RNN y LSTM) y modelos de Prophet para predecir series temporales. Tanto las redes LSTM como Prophet son algunos de los modelos más avanzados para predecir valores futuros en base a series de tiempo. Por ello, te enseñaremos a como pre-procesar y preparar tus datos, a entrenar los modelos, a evaluarlos, a optimizarlos y a utilizarlos para predecir datos futuros. Al finalizar este curso habrás aprendido a entrenar tus propios modelos y a aplicarlos en tus propios proyectos.
Deep Learning
Prophet
Time Series
Long Short-Term Memory (ISTM)
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a las series temporales
Fundamentos de Redes Neuronales Recurrentes (RNN y LSTM)
Funciones básicas con Keras
Pre-procesamiento de datos y entrenamiento del modelo LSTM
Ejercicio práctico. Desarrollo de un modelo LSTM
Evaluación del modelo y predicciones
Ejercicio práctico. Evaluación del modelo y predicción
Desarrollo de un modelo avanzado de LSTM
Ejercicio práctico. Modelo avanzado de LSTM
Predicción con nuevos datos y despliegue del modelo
Ejercicio práctico. Evaluación y puesta en producción de la red LSTM
Series temporales con Prophet
