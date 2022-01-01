About this Specialization

This Specialization starts out by teaching basic concepts in Python and ramps up to more complex subjects such as object-oriented programming and data structures in Java. By the time learners complete this series of four courses, they will be able to write fully-functional programs in both Python and Java, two of the most well-known and frequently used programming languages in the world today. Introduction to Programming with Python and Java is for students and professionals who have minimal or no prior programming exposure. It’s for motivated learners who have experience with rigorous coursework, and are looking to gain a competitive edge in advancing their career. It’s for folks who are thinking about applying to the University of Pennsylvania’s online Master of Computer and Information Technology degree and want to sample some of the lecture videos and content from the first course in the program. We hope this Specialization is for you. Topics in this Specialization include language syntax, style, programming techniques, and coding conventions. Learn about best practices and good code design, code testing and test-driven development, code debugging, code and program documentation, and computational thinking.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Python Programming

4.4
stars
539 ratings
158 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Data Analysis Using Python

4.6
stars
200 ratings
50 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Java and Object-Oriented Programming

4.3
stars
114 ratings
37 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Inheritance and Data Structures in Java

4.6
stars
41 ratings
13 reviews

