- Programming Principles
- Python Programming
- Java Programming
- Data Structure
- Computer Programming
- Python Tools
- Python Syntax And Semantics
- Data Science
- Python Libraries
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Java Tools
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
Boost Your Computer Programming Skills. With minimal previous exposure, learn two popular programming languages at an accelerated pace.
Offered By
What you will learn
Describe core Python programming concepts, including how to configure tools for Python code and write fully functional programs using data structures
Examine core data science techniques and concepts using Python, including using data analysis libraries and developing data visualization skills
Apply core principles of object-oriented programming and Java to write fully functional programs using classes and methods, and perform unit testing
Understand Java inheritance and apply techniques for parsing text in files, using advanced data structures to store information, and debugging code
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will write fully-functional Python programs, including an implementation of an online banking system and a data analysis project analyzing movies and ratings from IMDB. Learners will apply Python programming, file I/O, data analysis and visualization, using both PyCharm and Jupyter Notebook.
Learners will also write fully-functional Java programs, including a text file parser that reads, writes, and analyzes text files. Learners will apply Java programming, object-oriented principles, data structures, file I/O, unit testing, code debugging, using Eclipse.
High school or college math.
Minimal prior programming exposure may be helpful but not needed (e.g. Computational Thinking for Problem Solving).
High school or college math.
Minimal prior programming exposure may be helpful but not needed (e.g. Computational Thinking for Problem Solving).
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Python Programming
This course provides an introduction to programming and the Python language. Students are introduced to core programming concepts like data structures, conditionals, loops, variables, and functions. This course includes an overview of the various tools available for writing and running Python, and gets students coding quickly. It also provides hands-on coding exercises using commonly used data structures, writing custom functions, and reading and writing to files. This course may be more robust than some other introductory python courses, as it delves deeper into certain essential programming topics.
Data Analysis Using Python
This course provides an introduction to basic data science techniques using Python. Students are introduced to core concepts like Data Frames and joining data, and learn how to use data analysis libraries like pandas, numpy, and matplotlib. This course provides an overview of loading, inspecting, and querying real-world data, and how to answer basic questions about that data. Students will gain skills in data aggregation and summarization, as well as basic data visualization.
Introduction to Java and Object-Oriented Programming
This course provides an introduction to the Java language and object-oriented programming, including an overview of Java syntax and how it differs from a language like Python. Students will learn how to write custom Java classes and methods, and how to test their code using unit testing and test-driven development. Topics include basic data structures like Arrays and ArrayLists and overloading methods.
Inheritance and Data Structures in Java
This course provides a comprehensive look at Java inheritance, including access modifiers and overriding methods. Students are introduced to abstract classes, and will learn how to read and write to files, use regular expressions for parsing text, and how to leverage complex data structures like collections and maps.
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Do I need to know how to program or have studied computer science in order to take this Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing this Specialization?
How much math do I need to know to take this Specialization?
Does this Specialization prepare me for the Master of Computer and Information Technology (MCIT) degree program at the University of Pennsylvania?
Where can I find more information about the Master of Computer and Information Technology (MCIT) degree program at the University of Pennsylvania?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.