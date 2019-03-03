About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Simple Algorithm
  • Python Programming
  • Problem Solving
  • Computation
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Pillars of Computational Thinking

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Expressing and Analyzing Algorithms

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Fundamental Operations of a Modern Computer

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Applied Computational Thinking Using Python

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 91 min), 12 readings, 12 quizzes

