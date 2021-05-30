This course provides an introduction to programming and the Python language. Students are introduced to core programming concepts like data structures, conditionals, loops, variables, and functions. This course includes an overview of the various tools available for writing and running Python, and gets students coding quickly. It also provides hands-on coding exercises using commonly used data structures, writing custom functions, and reading and writing to files. This course may be more robust than some other introductory python courses, as it delves deeper into certain essential programming topics.
High school or college math.
Minimal prior programming exposure may be helpful but not needed (e.g. Computational Thinking for Problem Solving).
Identify core aspects of programming and features of the Python language
Understand and apply core programming concepts like data structures, conditionals, loops, variables, and functions
Use different tools for writing and running Python code
Design and write fully-functional Python programs using commonly used data structures, custom functions, and reading and writing to files
University of Pennsylvania
Module 1 : Course Introduction, Intro to Programming and The Python Language, Variables, Conditionals, Jupyter Notebook, and IDLE
This first module covers an intro to programming and the Python language.
Module 2 : Intro to Lists, Loops, and Functions
We’ll start this module with a brief intro to lists, one of Python’s most commonly used data structures. We’ll learn just enough to get us started with loops, which are used to repeat a process or run a block of code multiple times. We’ll get into functions, which are blocks of organized code used to perform a single, related action. We’ll review some of Python’s built-in functions and learn how to design our own user-defined functions to use as building blocks in our own programs. Along the way, we’ll learn best practices for documenting our code for 2 different audiences: The users who are using our code and want to understand it at a high level, and the programmers who are reading it and want to know how it works.
Module 3 : More with Lists, Strings, Tuples, Sets, and PyCharm
In this module, we’re going to start using PyCharm, another IDE for writing and running Python code. It has enhanced features that go way beyond the limited functionality of IDLE, and it’s also an industry standard. After revisiting lists, including more advanced usage of the commonly used sequence, we’ll take a deep dive into two other very important data structures : sets and tuples. We’ll learn how they can be leveraged to both store and manipulate information. And while we already have some experience working with strings, this module will explore the intricacies and more powerful functionality of strings.
Module 4 : Dictionaries and Files
There are multiple ways of loading and storing data in Python. Information can be saved in dictionaries, a data structure that is extremely useful for storing multiple attributes (or data points) about a single thing. Data can also be stored in external files and then loaded into Python. This module will allow us to work with dictionaries in a variety of ways and to interact with the local file system by opening, reading from, and writing to, external files. With these added skills, you’ll begin to get a better sense of the dynamic power of Python and how it can be easily integrated with other systems.
I learned a lot from this course! Thank you Brandon and team. The course has more coverage than the one offered by Michigan U which I took prior to this.
The course content is well planned. Th assignments and discussion forums are outstanding. Would like to give 4.5/5 since I think the topics can be bit more explained thoroughly.
The course has intensive content which requires students to fully understand the previous sections in order to go to the next one. It also provides sound knowledge on the content that you learn.
Great quality course. The assignments are challenging, so make sure you've have some exposure to the basics of Python before attempting this course.
This Specialization starts out by teaching basic concepts in Python and ramps up to more complex subjects such as object-oriented programming and data structures in Java. By the time learners complete this series of four courses, they will be able to write fully-functional programs in both Python and Java, two of the most well-known and frequently used programming languages in the world today.
