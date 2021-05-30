About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
Beginner Level

High school or college math.

Minimal prior programming exposure may be helpful but not needed (e.g. Computational Thinking for Problem Solving).

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify core aspects of programming and features of the Python language

  • Understand and apply core programming concepts like data structures, conditionals, loops, variables, and functions

  • Use different tools for writing and running Python code

  • Design and write fully-functional Python programs using commonly used data structures, custom functions, and reading and writing to files

Skills you will gain

  • Python Tools
  • Python Syntax And Semantics
  • Programming Principles
  • Python Programming
  • Computer Programming
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Computer and Information Technology from University of Pennsylvania. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(3,130 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Module 1 : Course Introduction, Intro to Programming and The Python Language, Variables, Conditionals, Jupyter Notebook, and IDLE

8 hours to complete
42 videos (Total 78 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 2 : Intro to Lists, Loops, and Functions

7 hours to complete
31 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3 : More with Lists, Strings, Tuples, Sets, and PyCharm

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4 : Dictionaries and Files

7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PYTHON PROGRAMMING

About the Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization

Introduction to Programming with Python and Java

Frequently Asked Questions

