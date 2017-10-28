This course offers strategies that can lead to richer, more productive, whole-class discussions in their classrooms. Focusing on how to prepare for discussion, this course is for anyone who leads, wants to lead, or is interested in how teachers lead discussion.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is discussion? Why discuss?
Setting Goals and Establishing Norms for Discussion
Preparing a Text for Discussion
Preparing Students for Discussion
It was really great course i could learn many things i haven't known, bud i had struggles with because i'm not teacher
inspiring, well-structured course with excellent resources
I thought the pacing of this course was terrific. The opportunity to improve upon my instruction centered around discussion and also take it back to my team, was invaluable.
