Improving Classroom Management with Class Dojo
Encourage positive behaviour with Class Dojo
Connect parents to students in real time
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have set up your own classroom and be fully confident in how to use Class Dojo. Teachers have a lot of demands on their time as they are pulled in many different directions. What if we had a tool that could help build a positive classroom community while also simplifying our records AND connecting with parents? Class Dojo is exactly that tool. During this project, you will use Class Dojo to connect with students and parents to create a positive classroom culture, give students a voice, and share meaningful moments with parents. Class Dojo allows teachers to provide students with feedback in real time, track attendance and student behavior, connect with parents, and much more. *You will need a free Class Dojo account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Add students and behaviors.
Use student behaviors during class.
Adjust Class Dojo settings and reset student data.
Use the Attendance, Timer, and Random features.
Work with data after class and connect with parents.
by JRApr 9, 2022
Great course! Wish I could find the certificate for completion easily.
by KMSep 24, 2020
It is is effective and the explanation is clear. It will help the teacher how to manage the classroom activities.
