Implementing Parent Feedback with Google Forms
69 ratings
2,148 already enrolled
Creating engaging parent surveys using Google Forms
Analyzing survey results to learn valuable data
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a parent survey that you can send to your students’ parents at the end of each school year. Continued professional development is important to be the most effective and current teacher you can be. But we do not often receive the feedback we need to keep our growth going. Through this project, you will be ready to gain valuable feedback from parents, allowing you to discern areas of strength and growth for your future teaching. Using these same skills, you can go on from this project to create surveys to use with your students - especially for those in middle and high school - in order to start the year strong or gain insight for future growth. Feedback can also become a part of your professional portfolio. What better data than feedback from your classroom community?
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Exploring the features of Google Forms
Setting up a survey template
Creating your survey questions
Sharing your survey with parents
Analyzing and saving your survey data
by SMApr 18, 2021
Hi Coursera,,Thank you Give me implementing parent Feedback with Google forms course..Excellent course..Thank you Coursera,,
by MCOct 27, 2020
The Course is very informative and easy to understand.
by ABNov 19, 2020
Thank you so much. Using google form will make it easier for us teachers to gather the parents' feedback.
by RRDec 2, 2020
Apart form a few tricky questions on the quiz the project was stimulating.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
