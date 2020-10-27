Implementing Parent Feedback with Google Forms

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Creating engaging parent surveys using Google Forms

Analyzing survey results to learn valuable data

1.5 Hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will have created a parent survey that you can send to your students’ parents at the end of each school year. Continued professional development is important to be the most effective and current teacher you can be. But we do not often receive the feedback we need to keep our growth going. Through this project, you will be ready to gain valuable feedback from parents, allowing you to discern areas of strength and growth for your future teaching. Using these same skills, you can go on from this project to create surveys to use with your students - especially for those in middle and high school - in order to start the year strong or gain insight for future growth. Feedback can also become a part of your professional portfolio. What better data than feedback from your classroom community?

Skills you will develop

  • parent surveys

  • elementary teaching

  • engagement

  • Education

  • online tools

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Exploring the features of Google Forms

  2. Setting up a survey template

  3. Creating your survey questions

  4. Sharing your survey with parents

  5. Analyzing and saving your survey data

